Tom Brady could play a factor in Patriots' QB decision in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots could draft one quarterback in particular due in part to owner Robert Kraft's "affinity" with Tom Brady.
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots are picking in the top five of the NFL Draft for the first time in a long time. Holding the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots could go a variety of different ways. But they are expected to draft a quarterback. Now it's a matter of which one. Well, based on current expectations, USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels are expected to go first- and second-overall to the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, respectively. That leaves the Patriots with their pick of the remaining quarterbacks.
In the hours leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft, there have been reports that the Patriots are fielding calls from teams interested in the third overall pick. However, the Patriots are looking for a a massive haul in return, so it won't come easy. So if the Patriots were to stand pat, who would the team take?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes in his latest NFL Draft notebook piece with Dan Graziano ($) that while North Carolina's Drake Maye could be an option, the Patriots could be tempted by Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. How so, well because of Tom Brady, a fellow Michigan alum.
"My sense after asking around to several sources is that the Patriots have Daniels rated ahead of North Carolina's Drake Maye in the pecking order but still like Maye's upside. McCarthy would fall somewhere after that, though I was reminded Tuesday night to not totally discount Robert Kraft's affinity for Tom Brady, who might see shades of himself in McCarthy, a fellow Michigan product. The Patriots could trade back and acquire McCarthy with a later pick."
Robert Kraft could be tempted to draft J.J. McCarthy as new QB
The Patriots had endless success with Brady as their quarterback, and have six Lombardi Trophies to show for it. Once Brady left in free agency, the success quickly went away.
The Patriots tried with Mac Jones, which failed miserably after what was a promising rookie year in 2021. Now, they are stuck trying to find a quarterback that could have similar longevity as Brady and, hopefully, bring similar success.
McCarthy is a polarizing prospect in this year's draft class. While he does hold a 27-1 record as a starter at Michigan and helped the university win the National Championship this past season, he didn't really do much. That's not to say he's not talented. Rather, head coach Jim Harbaugh prioritized running the football and having the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards made passing a secondary option, because they were that dominant. With that, the sample size of passing plays by McCarthy is not as vast as his draft classmates.
But McCarthy has won over teams with his performances at the Scouting Combine and Michigan's Pro Day, and in interviews with teams. With that, his stock has skyrocketed.
Through three seasons, McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing 67.6 percent of his passes.
Fowler notes that if the Patriots want McCarthy, they could explore a trade down the draft board to select him a bit later. That would allow the Patriots to gain more draft capital, which they desperately need to bolster their roster.
Plus, some teams could facilitate a trade, like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, both of whom are linked to Maye. Of course, that will all depend on what those teams are offering and if the Patriots would agree to the trade.
Either way, the Patriots are the team to follow on the opening night with the first two picks not for sale.