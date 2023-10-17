Tom Brady dispels rumors of Alex Guerrero feud on instagram
Tom Brady and longtime business partner Alex Guerrero went through a breakup of sorts, but apparently they are still friends.
By Mark Powell
Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero had a falling out of sorts, per the New York Post and other outlets, regarding their business relationship. That venture, otherwise known as TB12 Sports, no longer includes Brady financially. The GOAT is out, sort of.
“Word I’m hearing is that Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together,”Aformer NESN host Dale Arnold posted on X on Tuesday. “TB12 seems to be closing all facilities and there may be a new business model for Brady.”
The company was focused on performance, fitness and nutrition. Brady has long praised Guerrero for extending his career, and helping him with his training.
“I have personally witnessed the transformative power of Alex’s total body recovery approach throughout my career,” Brady wrote in the testimonial. “It has been instrumental in keeping me at my peak performance level year after year. TBRx will undoubtedly extend the benefits of this method to many others, allowing them to thrive both on and off the field.”
The TB12 company will now go by a different name, TBRx, which will be led by Guerrero. This is all per WEEI.
Are Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero still friends?
While their professional relationship with TB12 Sports may be done, their personal friendship is far from over. The two were seen at the WNBA Finals over the weekend, and Brady wished Guerrero a happy birthday on his Instagram story.
Guerrero and Brady go way back. The TB12 company was started by the two of them, and they opened locations in Boston, Foxborough, Tampa, Los Angeles and New York City. The new company, TBRx, will only have one known location in Franklin, Mass, again per WEEI.
It should be noted that Guerrero recently denied that he and Brady weren't in business together, but didn't mention the reports regarding TB12. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin noted that “there does appear to be something going on with the TB12 business.”
I'm sure we'll know more in the coming days, but for now it's good to see the pair haven't let their business differences get in the way of their friendship.