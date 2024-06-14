Tom Brady gives advice to Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye
By John Buhler
Tom Brady has been there, done that as the face of the New England Patriots franchise. Fresh off having his No. 12 jersey retired, Brady now commences a blossoming career as an NFL analyst for FOX. But before he starts calling games in the No. 1 booth alongside the impeccable Kevin Burkhardt, Brady did offer a bit of advice to the Patriots' new star rookie quarterback. Will Drake Maye listen?
Maye is an incredibly likable guy. His arm talent is obvious, which is why he was the third pick in last spring's draft by New England. However, I cannot say that he was coached up to the highest of levels while at North Carolina. Hopefully, he can surround himself with good role models internally, be inspired by great players externally and take to coaching well from Jerod Mayo's first Patriots staff.
Brady shared the following when speaking to Yahoo Sports about what Maye should do as a rookie.
"I"m very fortunate to be around him, and I like him a lot. I've heard great things about him. But you know, his opportunity is going to be really what he makes of it, and how he wants to develop it, and how he wants to attack his profession, like we all do. It's not where you're at when you're 22, it's who you're around when you're 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?"
Here is the entire clip from Yahoo Sports about what Brady thinks Maye should be doing as a rookie.
Brady may be one-of-one, but keep in mind that Maye went some 196 picks before him in his draft...
Tom Brady offers sage advice to Drake Maye ahead of his rookie season.
Brady would then continue by saying that he was inspired by the likes of all-time quarterback talents such as Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Steve McNair and Vinny Testaverde early in his career. He then wrapped up this bit before going into a tangent about how NFL quarterback play is what it once was with how hard he was coached and how much his teammates challenged him to be a better player.
As far as other quarterbacks around him to marvel at, just look at who is in Maye's division. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best to ever do it. Josh Allen is one of the best doing it now. Even Tua Tagovailoa has shown what resilience looks like and how you have a choice to define your NFL career. Of course, I am concerned about who all is in the building at One Patriot Place. That is a major issue...
Over the last few months, I have become more and more okay with Mayo being the team's head coach and Eliot Wolf having a more prominent role in the front office. My favorite thing the Patriots did this offseason was to hire Alex Van Pelt to be their new offensive coordinator. He is best known for working with Rodgers during their time together in Green Bay. Van Pelt can unlock the potential.
As long as Maye is committed to excellence and mentally tough, luck may find its way over to him.