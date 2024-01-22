Tom Brady has nothing but praise for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after Chiefs win
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce broke a NFL record that was previously held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, and Brady offered his praise on social media.
By Kinnu Singh
Entering the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had connected on 14 postseason touchdowns. The duo added two more touchdowns during their 27-24 victory against Buffalo, which set a new NFL record for most postseason touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in league history.
Their 16 postseason touchdowns surpassed a record previously held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who tallied 15 postseason touchdowns during their legendary careers.
The first of those two touchdowns came on a 22-yard pass during the second quarter, when defensive miscommunication left Kelce wide open behind Buffalo's zone coverage.
Their second touchdown came in the opening moments of the third quarter, when Kelce caught a quick screen pass and navigated through a congested area of linemen for a three-yard score.
Tom Brady praises Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for breaking his NFL record
Brady, who has been a vocal supporter of young quarterbacks like Mahomes, recognized the accomplishment on social media.
“BEASTS," Brady tweeted. "When you one up gronk you’re doing something right.”
Brady and Rob Gronkowski were arguably the greatest quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history. Their 15 touchdowns spanned across 11 postseasons on two separate teams. Gronkowski and Kelce have had similar success, but their playing styles are completely different. For most of his career, Gronkowski lined up on the line, where his exception run blocking ability helped create personnel mismatches and nightmares for opponents.
Under head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs offense has emphasized shotgun formations with Kelce split out like a wide receiver. Kelce has been able to cause difficulties for defenses by displaying a remarkable chemistry with Mahomes, creating on broken plays and finding opening in zone coverages.
Kelce''s 18 postseason touchdowns trail only Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who reeled in 22 touchdowns in the playoffs. The prolific tight end is also just six catches shy of Rice's playoff receptions record (151). Mahomes has 38 career postseason touchdown passes, surpassing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for the sixth-most in NFL history.
Mahomes, who just guaranteed their spot in a sixth consecutive AFC championship game, will now look to get closer to Brady's seven Super Bowl championships. Kelce has a more obtainable milestone — with another Super Bowl, he can tie Gronkowski's three Super Bowl championships.
“We always emphasize getting the ball to Travis,” Mahomes told the Kansas City Star on Sunday. “Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special. Those are two of the greatest players—and Tom is the greatest—so you appreciate that.”