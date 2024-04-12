Tom Brady predictably upsets Patriots fans with his prediction for next QB to win Super Bowl
Just when you thought he was gone, Tom Brady has found himself back in the spotlight. First, he opened the door to the possibility of him returning to the field at age 47. Now, there's this.
Brady's name has resurfaced following an appearance on the DeepCut podcast. That's where he'd reveal the kind of circumstances that had to come about for him to make a potential NFL return, and where he'd also reveal which quarterback he believes will win the Super Bowl next.
To no surprise, his prediction is an upsetting one for New England Patriots fans.
Tom Brady's prediction for next QB to win a Super Bowl predictably upset Patriots fans
Josh Allen? Of all quarterbacks he really had to say Josh Allen?
Look, Allen has established himself as a top 3-5 quarterback in the NFL undoubtedly. Outside of Patrick Mahomes, he might be the most complete QB in the NFL. But seriously? How is he going to pull that off?
I get it, his answers are limited to quarterbacks who haven't won yet, but it feels like a safer bet to pick guys like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and even C.J. Stroud who haven't won yet, and also don't play in the AFC East!
Allen is great, but it feels like he's missed out on his chance, at least for the near future. Buffalo has come close several times within the last half-decade, but has been unable to seal the deal. This past season was arguably their best chance to make a Super Bowl run as they played host to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round for the first time, but they fell short.
Not only has Buffalo lost several of their defensive stalwarts this offseason due to their cap woes, but they lost both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs. Their WR1 right now would probably be Khalil Shakir if the season started today. That will probably change in the draft, but how good will their receiver be at the end of the first round?
Loving Josh Allen as a player and as a leader like Brady says makes a lot of sense. However, he has to look at the team around him. It feels as if he has a better shot at missing the postseason entirely in 2024 than he does at being the next QB to win a first Super Bowl.