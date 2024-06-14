Tom Brady promises to give NFL fans what they want in the broadcast booth
From NFL legend to broadcaster. How many times have we heard that before? Nowadays it feels as if all NFL analysts are former players. Having those former players as analysts gives fans the potential to get some unique insight, but only if said players open up.
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, is the latest to make the transition to broadcaster. Brady in the booth is exciting in theory, but so was the idea of Tony Romo in the booth.
Brady spoke about how he plans on analyzing games from the booth with Tom Pelissero on The Insiders podcast.
Tom Brady promises to be as blunt as possible from the broadcast booth
Pelissero pointed out how Peyton Manning, another NFL legend, reacts when on the call when a player makes a poor decision. Manning, like Brady, have the highest of high standards knowing that they're two of the all-time greats.
"I have a very high expectation for how I think the game needs to be played and how it needs to be coached. How it needs to be officiated. I wanna see the game grow, I wanna see the game succeed, I wanna see it better than ever. How can I play a role in impacting that? I can give my own opinion, and if people wanna listen, great. If they don't, that's okay."
Brady, understandably has ridiculously high expectations. While it's unrealistic to expect many, if any, players to meet those standards, Brady is not going to be shy in pointing out what he thinks players, coaches, and officials should have done at any given time. His ultimate goal from the booth is to help the game grow and for players to grow. People can take or leave his criticism, but he's going to speak his mind.
Brady made sure to point out that his intentions would only be good when criticizing anyone. He's trying to help and do his job. NFL fans want to know what Brady, arguably the NFL GOAT truly thinks. From the sound of things, Brady is going to give NFL fans just that.
"Next year you might say, Tom tone it down, man! You're being a jerk out there! Let these guys grow and develop!"
Pelissero was quick to say no, we want you to cut it loose. Pelissero is spot on. Don't ever tone it down, Tom. Don't be afraid to speak your mind. NFL fans will adore you as a broadcaster if you don't hold back.