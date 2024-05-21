Tom Brady's Raiders ownership hits road block due to broadcasting career
By John Buhler
With Tom Brady about to begin his broadcasting career for FOX, he might be running into a bit of a snag when it comes to also wanting to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady is already a part owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces franchise, a team owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis. For lack of a better word, there is an understanding between them that Brady will be an owner.
Of course, this could be somewhat of a conflict of interest between Brady, FOX, the Raiders and the rest of the NFL. It's messy, but I don't think it is the end of the world. While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network did his best to explain the situation surrounding Brady to guest host Suzy Shuster. In short, some opposing teams do not want him in production meetings.
Pelissero mentioned how someone like Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers may feel about it.
"There are some teams, I've talked to them, that are vehemently opposed to Tom Brady being an equity partner, being a part owner of a team and broadcasting games," said Pelissero, h/t Bleacher Report. "They simply don't want to have it, they're not going to let him into production meetings, they don't want somebody on talking about their team who's owner of another team."
Here is the entire clip of Pelissero appearing on The Rich Eisen Show discussing Brady's ownership.
I am pretty sure we have had NBA minority owners calling games and being on TV before, right?
Tom Brady is running into issues calling games and owning part of Raiders
I don't claim to know all the legal mumbo jumbo associated with this, but it feels like sour grapes coming out of other teams. Obviously, there is a lot to unpack here, but there are so many reasons why it should be okay for Brady to call games and own something like, half a percent of the Silver and Black. Let's start here. Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal worked in TV as minority owners of NBA teams.
Hill has been tied to the Atlanta Hawks throughout most of Tony Ressler's ownership. Although he may have divested, O'Neal had been part of Vivek Ranadive's ownership group when it came to the Sacramento Kings. Unless you paid incredibly close attention, you probably didn't know those two facts. Whatever, big deal. Who cares? And no, I am not even close to being done being pro-Brady...
What you have to remember about the Raiders is they are not a wealthy team. Davis' father Al Davis got the team as an AFL expansion franchise. This has been a family business for going on 70 years. Mark Davis might be goofy, but people seem to like him and he wants what is best for the Raiders. Having a big-pocketed former player like Brady as a minority owner gives this team some capital.
In theory, could Brady buy the team from Davis? I wouldn't rule that out. It is possible. If that were the case, Brady would not have time to call games for FOX. Also, think about this. Brady is going to be in the No. 1 booth for FOX, a broadcasting company who primarily covers the NFC. The Raiders play in the AFC. If a team really hates the fact Brady is calling games, don't put them on FOX's top broadcast!
In a way, by hating the fact Brady is about to be calling games for FOX and owning half a percent of the Raiders, all it does is prevent the offended party from ever being featured in the late afternoon window on FOX. FOX does not need to have Brady recounting what your crappy team just did on the field. He is not going to be petty because he is going to be a professional. Brady is The GOAT, folks!
Ultimately, Brady is the rare former player whose portfolio is diversified well enough to where maybe he can one day own a team. To date, only Jerry Richardson was able to do that as a former NFL player. Patrick Mahomes may be able to do that eventually, but Brady has a decade-plus head start. Buying into a franchise like the Raiders is smart business. I don't know how good he will be at FOX...
It would be a real shame for those same crappy teams to see Brady do well at his next NFL venture.