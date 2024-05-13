Tom Brady’s first game on call will have massive audience, with Cowboys facing shocking Week 1 opponent
Tom Brady is officially making the adjustment from NFL player to NFL broadcaster. There are still some rumors floating around that suggest Brady might consider a NFL comeback in the right situation, but for now, he plans on starting Week 1 in the booth for FOX.
No matter the matchup NFL fans would be tuning in at some point to see Tom Brady's first game on the mic. How could you not?
The NFL schedule has not been fully released yet but we know the first game of the season, and now we know the teams that will be playing in Brady's broadcasting debut.
Cowboys face off against shocking team in Tom Brady's broadcasting debut
The Dallas Cowboys getting Tom Brady's broadcasting debut is not shocking. While it might've been fun to have a team Brady played for like the New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action, there is no bigger draw than the Cowboys. They are considered to be "America's Team." Whether that should be the case or not is for fans to decide.
The added element of the Cowboys being the last team Brady played against is a fun wrinkle too. The surprising part is Dallas' opponent.
The Cowboys will be on the road, taking on DeShaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. It's pretty rare for Dallas to open a season against an AFC team, especially on the road.
This should be an intriguing game for Brady to call, with two teams who had strong regular seasons in 2023 but lost early in the postseason. The Cowboys had Super Bowl expectations after winning the NFC East and locking up the No. 2 seed in the NFC but they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers.
The Browns were more of a surprising team that made the playoffs as Watson struggled and missed substantial time with injury and they were also bounced in the Wild Card Round.
The storyline of this game was originally going to be Amari Cooper playing his first game against the team that traded him, but now, Brady has stolen the show. It should be a fascinating game, and Brady being on the call only makes it more of a must-watch.