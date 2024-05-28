Tom Brady is already writing off the Chiefs chances of Super Bowl 3-peat
By Kinnu Singh
For over two decades, Tom Brady suffocated the league, stifling any would-be dynasties and relegating all-time great quarterbacks to minor footnotes and innocent bystanders to history. Along the way, he denied many fanbases the opportunity to see their team have just one fairytale ending in their lifetime.
Brady released the league from his stranglehold when he retired after the 2022 season, ironically just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs to begin their own reign.
Brady will return to the NFL in 2024. This time, he'll be in the booth as a broadcast analyst for FOX Sports. There are few people alive who can speak on the experiences and challenges of a modern-day dynasty like Brady can.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a long way to go if he wants to chase down Brady's remarkable career, but he isn't off to a bad start. In 2024, Mahomes and Co. will embark on their quest to chase down a third consecutive Super Bowl championship, a feat never accomplished by any team in NFL history.
Tom Brady reveals difficulty of Chiefs winning three consecutive Super Bowls
Brady was asked about the Chiefs' chances of winning a third consecutive title during an appearance on FS1's "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd.
"To win a Super Bowl is extremely challenging, as we know," Brady said. "Even when you look at the way the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year against the [San Francisco 49ers], it was an incredible comeback, so to speak. They played really well at the end. The margin of error was razor-thin and that's the way it's going to be this year for them as well."
The Chiefs offense sputtered and nearly stalled in the closing weeks the 2023 regular season. By the playoffs, head coach Andy Reid made an uncharacteristic change: The Chiefs began to rely on their defense and discipline to win games. Much like the New England Patriots dynasty, Kansas City relied on their experience and coaching to manage games. They won playoff games by allowing more talented teams to beat themselves. Kansas City played a clean, efficient, and patient game while their opponents were riddled with critical turnovers, careless penalties, and poor coaching decisions.
Still, Kansas City's wins came down to one or two plays. The Baltimore Ravens played sloppy and uncharacteristic football in the AFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers allowed the Chiefs to stay in the game with a special teams turnover, then made a poor coaching decision in overtime.
"It's very rare [to win a Super Bowl]," Brady continued. "I played on an undefeated team. We were one of the best teams, I think, in the history of football in 2007. We go to the Super Bowl, we play less than our best game, the Giants play an awesome game, and they end up beating us. All of these teams in the NFL are very competitive, they're all well-coached. The margin of error is razor-thin."
Brady has been consistent in his view on the subject long before Mahomes entered the league, and his point still holds true. Kansas City had a lot of things go right in the postseason, from a goal line fumble by Baltimore or a special teams turnover by San Francisco. If either of those things go right for the other team or if the Chiefs suffer a catastrophic injury, the team's fate could shift in a hurry.
"All these teams in the NFL are very competitive," Brady said. "They're all well-coached. The margin of error is razor-thin. So to win one Super Bowl is extremely difficult. To win two back-to-back, what the Chiefs have done, I mean, as we know in the history of the sport, nearly impossible. To win three in a row, there's a reason why no one's done it. The reason why they haven't won three in a row because it's hard to win one in a row. To put three of those together in back-to-back-to-back seasons — with drafting last, a very hard schedule, all the turnover in free agency, guys continuing to be motivated — it's a big challenge."
Still, Brady acknowledged that he has full faith in Kansas City and Mahomes to succeed, especially under the tutelage of Reid.
"Believe me, everybody would probably put them as one of the odds-on favorites to do it, but even that, there's not a 50 percent chance of that happening," he said. "There's way less than that. Those players are going to have to show up every day. They're going to have to put the work in like they have. Fortunately, they have a tremendous coach in Andy Reid, who doesn't ever look backward. He's not going to say, 'Hey, because we were great last year, we're going to be great again this year.' He has a very veteran, experienced, championship-level coach who holds those guys accountable. They've got a great quarterback in Patrick, who, as we know, when he's on the field he's as great of a football player as there is in the NFL. ... They have a lot of great pieces, but to win it all again is a momentous task. No one is going to put it past them, but we're all excited to show up and watch on opening day and see what [the 2024 Chiefs can do] and the goals they can set for themselves and whether they can reach them."
The Chiefs currently have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl behind San Francisco at FanDuel Sportsbook.