Tommy DeVito making a case for the Giants starting QB job in 2024
After a slow start, undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito leads the New York Giants to back-to-back wins and captures attention in the Big Apple.
By James Nolan
After losing eight of their first ten games, undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito has the New York Giants coming off their second straight victory. The New Jersey native is starting to generate noise in the Big Apple.
When Daniel Jones went down with a torn ACL a few weeks ago, Giants fans had a feeling the organization might look to draft his replacement. The last two weeks have given the fans a reason to watch the games, as DeVito is quickly becoming a must-see player in New York.
After giving Jones a $160 million contract, the Giants thought they would see the former Duke QB take a step forward. Instead, he started off the season throwing just two touchdowns in six games. In those six games, he also had six interceptions and four fumbles. New York was 1-5 across that stretch.
After the ACL injury, Jones was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. A few weeks later the veteran QB suffered a rib injury, which gave DeVito his shot at the job. Since he’s taken over, the undrafted rookie hasn’t disappointed.
Should the Giants give Tommy DeVito a chance at the starting job in 2024?
The most recent first-overall pick in the NFL Draft was Bryce Young. In ten games this season, the Carolina Panthers QB has thrown nine touchdowns. DeVito has played in five games this season and has eight passing touchdowns already.
As of today, the Giants are on pace to receive the sixth-overall pick. The last five remaining games on their schedule have four winnable games, which could take them out of the top ten.
They face the Eagles twice, but one of those games is Week 18. Philadelphia could opt to rest their starters. The other three teams left on New York’s schedule are under .500, which gives DeVito a shot to finish his rookie season on a high note.
It’s rare to see undrafted QBs turn into franchise players, but it does happen. Tony Romo, Kurt Warner, and Warren Moone are a few who didn’t get drafted and turned into stars. One thing they all had in common, was confidence. DeVito has the confidence and the swagger it takes to be the leader of a team.
The locker room is starting to buy into DeVito’s underdog story. A few weeks ago the Giants looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL. It’s been the opposite the past couple of weeks, as they’ve been playing with fire and energy.
There’s no way to tell if DeVito could turn out to be the Giants franchise QB just yet, but if he continues to excel in the offense he could get a shot to audition. With Jones set to return next season and the draft rumors heating up, it gives the rookie QB an uphill battle.
The only way he can get an opportunity to be the guy is if he continues to perform. DeVito has the swagger and confidence to be a starter, but he has to prove it on the field. If that happens the rest of the season, then the Giants might need to give the kid a shot at the starting job in 2024.