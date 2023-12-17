Tempers flare after Saints get away with dirty hit on Giants QB Tommy DeVito
The New Orleans Saints got away with what looked to be a dirty hit on New York Giants QB Tommy Devito, who was checked for a concussion afterward.
By Mark Powell
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been taken to the locker room with a potential concussion after a late hit by the New Orleans Saints, which prompted some on-field drama.
DeVito, who has become a fan favorite in New York (and quite literally sounds like someone who owns your local pizza joint), slid to the turf and gave himself up with yards to spare. Yet, the Saints still leaned in and hit DeVito in the head. Somehow, someway, a penalty was not called.
Tommy DeVito injury update: How long will Giants quarterback be out?
With the teams nearing halftime, the Giants pulled DeVito in favor of Tyrod Taylor, as was directed by the concussion spotter on the sideline. Considering the Giants now have some time to check DeVito out and ensure he hasn't suffered a significant head injury, we should know his status to start the second half in New Orleans.
UPDATE: DeVito has re-entered the game after halftime.
New York Giants QB depth chart
If Tommy DeVito were forced out, the backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would receive most of the snaps in his steed. The Giants would likely rely on Saquon Barkley even more than usual, as the workhorse running back can carry this offense at his best. Hopefully, DeVito is not forced out long term, as he's been a tremendous story of late in New York. The Giants don't have another QB behind Taylor for now, and if DeVito were out beyond this week they'll likely have to sign another signal-caller in free agency just in case of emergency.