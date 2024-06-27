Tommy DeVito’s viral agent met the Pope and didn’t come empty-handed
By Jake Beckman
There’s an old story about three guys who came across a town called Bethlehem and they gave Jesus of Nazareth the gifts of frankincense, myrrh, and gold. A newborn baby can’t even use those things, and he probably didn’t even know what two of them were.
The incredibly Italian sports agent, Sean Stellato, gave the Pope a football. That rocks.
Sean Stellato made the Pope an offer he could not refuse
Every NFL season and offseason alike, a handful of things happen that you end up remembering six months later and think, "Woah, that was weird." In 2022, a big one was when the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday to be their head coach and, in 2023, it was the social emergence of the New York Giants’ backup quarterback Tommy DeVito and his agent, Sean Stellato.
DeVito was a little spark of joy for Giants fans in an otherwise abysmal 2023 season. By no means was he good, but he was fun. He has a fun name, a fun and hilariously Italian celebration, and he loves cutlets. Again, he wasn’t good, but he was someone who gave the team a little bit of juice.
With DeVito came Stellato. He’s a caricature of an Italian sports agent: he had a fedora, a pin-stripe jacket over a turtleneck, and gaudy jewelry. It was perfect. He came in out of nowhere, and the sports world was enamored with him. Then the season ended, and we all probably assumed that we would never see him again.
It’s been six months and we’re getting more Stellato, and it’s for something awesome. It’s for giving the head of the Catholic Church, a football. That is how you grow the game.
On Sept. 6, 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Green Bay Packers at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That will be the first-ever NFL game in South America; it’s their attempt to grow the game.
Stellato beat the NFL to the punch when he gave the Pope, a man from Buenos Aires, Argentina, perhaps the first football he’s ever owned.
Because of this gift, Pope Francis has no choice but to start a fantasy league with a bunch of his pals in the Vatican City (probably a Best-Ball league since they’re beginners), string together foolish 12-leg parlays, and spend seven hours on the couch every Sunday with you, me, and Scott Hansen.
Sean Stellato knocked this out of the park.