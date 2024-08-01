Tommy Pham's ridiculous run shouldn’t overshadow a more important Cardinals debut
The St. Louis Cardinals did their fair share of buying at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Most notably, they were a key part of the big three team trade between themselves, the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In this deal, St. Louis landed Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde from the White Sox.
Since arriving with the Cardinals, Pham has been on a ridiculous, albeit very short, run at the plate. In six at bats with the Cardinals, Pham has four hits, one double and one home run, as well as three runs scored and six RBI's. He's raised his season slugging percentage over 20 points since being moved to the Cardinals.
But despite the ridiculous two game stretch from the Cardinals newest outfield addition, he's far from the most important Cardinals debut in recent days. In fact, he might be third, behind Fedde and Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy.
Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy flashes excellence in big league debut
McGreevy, 24, is the Cardinals' 15th-ranked prospect and he's seen by many to be a future piece of the St. Louis pitching rotation.
In 20 Triple-A starts this season, the young right hander has tossed over 100 innings and holds a 4.45 ERA in those starts. He features a four pitch mix that's headlined by his low 90's sinker and his impressive slider.
On Wednesday, July 31, the Cardinals got a taste of what McGreevy could bring to the table over the next few seasons.
St. Louis called up their prospect for a spot start, where they needed him to come in and eat up innings for them while they waited on the arrival of Erick Fedde.
McGreevy did more than just compete for the Cardinals. He was dominant.
Over seven innings of one run baseball, the right hander allowed just five hits and a single walk. three of the five hits and the only run came in back-to-back-to-back single fashion in the sixth inning. Besides those three consecutive hits, the Texas Rangers were held in check for the entire game as McGreevy fired 99 competitive pitches to earn his first big league win.
He was then sent back down to Triple-A, but Cardinals fans should get familiar with his name and his game. He may not be your typical hard throwing starter that this generation produces, but the 24 year old is very talented.