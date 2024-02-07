Tony Pollard went a solid week without knowing Dan Quinn left the Cowboys
Does Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard live under a rock?
By Lior Lampert
Roughly a week ago, the Washington Commanders named former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn their next head coach, which is news to Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.
During a live broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL punter turned sports analyst Pat McAfee broke the news to Pollard that his former defensive coordinator has accepted an offer to join a divisional rival as their head coach. Amid the segment, Pollard was asked about Dallas’ ongoing search for Quinn’s replacement and where they are in the process of hiring a new defensive coordinator, and his response was priceless.
“I just found out right now,” Pollard said in response to being asked if he’s aware of the departure of his former defensive coordinator.
Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is just hearing about Dan Quinn’s departure
In response to Pollard saying this is the first he’s heard of Quinn’s new coaching gig, McAfee spoke on behalf of everyone when he asked the 2022 Pro Bowl tailback how he managed to go this long without knowing about the move in a digital world where information is easily and readily accessible at the tip of our fingers.
“I’m more present in the house, playing around with my kids, watch TV, watch movies a lot… I’m big on UFC,” Pollard told McAfee.
However, Pollard didn’t hesitate to heap praise on Quinn and acknowledge the type of coach the Commanders are getting when asked how the latter would fare in Washington.
“I don’t doubt Dan Quinn at all, in whatever he’s doing… He’s going to find a way to get the most out of the guys he coaches,” Pollard said of Quinn as he heads into his next venture with the Commanders.
Reports indicated last Thursday that the Commanders were hiring Quinn. This isn't the only loss for the Cowboys, as secondary coach and pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is joining Quinn in Washington to be their defensive coordinator. So that's two roles the Cowboys will have to fill on the defensive coaching staff this offseason.
Perhaps we could all learn a thing or two from Pollard about staying in the present and enjoying things beyond social media and the internet.