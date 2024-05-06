Top 15 men's goalscorers at the Olympics
1. Antal Dunai, Hungary - 13 goals (tied)
Antal Dunai is the joint all time top goalscorer at the Olympics with 13 goals in 13 games for Hungary. His team won the gold medal in 1968 with Dunai scoring a brace in a 4-1 win over Bulgaria in the final. They also took a silver medal in 1972 where they were defeated 2-1 by Poland in the final. D
Dunai spent most of his playing career with the Hungarian side Ujpest where he made over 300 appearances. He also had a successful career as a manager with stints in Spain at Xerez, Levante, Murcia and Betis.
Dunai also coached the Hungarian Olympic team from 1993-1996. However, his side went out in the group stage of the 96 tournament in the United States.
1. Sophus Nielsen, Denmark - 13 goals (tied)
Sophus Nielsen also scored 13 goals at the Olympics and he managed this in just six matches. 10 of his goals did come in just one game in a 17-1 win over France A at the 1908 games in London. Playing for Denmark he won two silver medals which came at the 1908 and 1912 games. They lost to the hosts Great Britain in 1908 and were defeated by GB again in 1912 in Stockholm.
His record for Denmark was also very good with 16 goals in 20 games. He played his club soccer with the Danish side Boldklubben Frem and in Germany with Holstein Kiel. Nielsen also coached Viborg FF, Holstebro Boldklub and Denmark.
3. Ferenc Bene, Hungary - 12 goals
The second Hungarian on this list is Ferenc Bene who scored 12 goals in five games at the Olympic games. He won gold with the side in 1964 where he scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Czechoslovakia in the final in Tokyo.
Like Antal Dunai, Bene spent most of his club career with Ujpest Dozsa -- who he represented 417 times scoring 303 goals.
Bene's record for Hungary is 36 goals in 76 matches and he won bronze with them in the 1964 European Championship in Spain.
4. Domingo Tarasconi, Argentina - 11 goals
Domingo Tarasconi of Argentina scored 11 goals in four matches at the 1928 games that were held in Amsterdam. They lost 2-1 to Uruguay in a replay in the final.
Tarasconi played his club soccer with Boca Juniors and won Copa America twice with Argentina -- where he scored 18 goals in 24 games.
5. Kazimierz Deyna, Poland - 10 goals (tied)
Kazimierz Deyna scored twice for Poland in the final of the 1972 Olympics against Hungary in Munich. He scored nine goals in that competition, so he won not just the gold medal but was also the top goalscorer.
Deyna also played at the 1976 tournament in Montreal -- where he got his 10th goal against Iran. However, his side lost 3-1 to Germany in the final.
He played his club soccer for Legia Warsaw, Manchester City and the San Diego Sockers. Deyna also played 97 times for Poland scoring 41 goals.
5. Gottfried Fuchs, Germany - 10 goals (tied)
Gottfried Fuchs makes this list with 10 goals which remarkably come in just one game at the 1912 Olympic Games -- a 16-0 win over Russia. His only other game in that tournament and in the Olympics was in a 3-1 defeat to Hungary.
Fuchs played his club soccer for Dusseldorfer SC and Karlsruher FV. He left Germany to escape the Holocaust and emigrated to Canada.
5. Pedro Petrone, Uruguay - 10 goals (tied)
Pedro Petrone won two gold medals with Uruguay at the games in 1924 and 1928. He was the top scorer in 1924 with seven and also netted in the final against Switzerland in Colombes, France. He scored a further three goals at the tournament in Amsterdam in 1928.
He played 28 times for Argentina scoring 24 goals and won the World Cup with them in 1930. The majority of his club soccer was spent at Nacional but he also played in Italy with Fiorentina.
8. Rajko Mitic, Yugoslavia 9 goals (tied)
Rajko Mitic won two silver medals at the Olympics whilst representing Yugoslavia. His side lost to Sweden in 1948 at Wembley and then were defeated by Hungary in Helsinki in 1952.
In total, Mitic played 59 times for Yugoslavia -- scoring 32 goals. He also represented Serbia and spent the majority of his club career with Red Star Belgrade. After retiring, he managed the Yugoslavian national team and they came second at the 1968 European Championships -- where they were defeated by Italy in the final in Rome.
8. Vilhelm Wolfhagen, Denmark - 9 goals (tied)
Vilhelm Wolfhagen also won two silver medals at the Olympics in 1908 and 1912. In 1908 his Danish side lost to Great Britain in London and then they were defeated by GB again four years later.
Wolfhagen played 19 times in total for Denmark -- scoring 14 goals. His club career was spent with Kjøbenhavns Boldklub. He also played bandy for Fredriksberg Skojteloberforening at the Nordic Games and was a colonel in the artillery.
8. Harold Walden, Great Britain - 9 goals (tied)
Harold Walden scored nine goals on the way to winning the gold medal with Great Britain as the host nation at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm. This included a goal in the final against Denmark.
Walden's club career was spent with Halifax Town, Bradford City and Arsenal. He also represented the England Amateurs. He served in World War 1 and played soccer for the Army against the Navy.
11. Bebeto, Brazil - 8 goals (tied)
The first player of the modern era on this list is Bebeto who scored eight goals in 12 games across both the 1988 and 1996 Olympics. In 1988, his Brazil side got to the final where they lost to the Soviet Union. However, in 1996 they defeated Portugal 5-0 with Bebeto scoring a hat-trick to claim a bronze medal.
His club career was spent at various Brazilian clubs including Flamengo, Vasco da Gama and Botofogo. He also played in Spain with Deportiva La Coruna and Sevilla. Bebeto also played 75 times for Brazil and won the World Cup in the United States in 1994.
11. Adolfo Baloncieri, Italy - 8 goals (tied)
Adolfo Baloncieri won bronze with Italy at the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam. They lost to Uruguay in the Semi-Finals before beating Egypt 11-3 in the Third-Place Playoff. He also played at both the 1920 and 1924 Olympics.
Baloncieri's club career was spent with US Alessandria, Torino and Comense. He won 47 caps for Italy and scored 25 goals. He also had a career as a manager and coached Italian giants Milan, Napoli and Roma.
11. Ibrahim Riad, Egypt - 8 goals (tied)
Ibrahim Riad scored eight goals for Egypt at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo. Six of them came in a 10-0 win over South Korea in the Group Stage. His side went on to lose in the Third-Place Playoff to East Germany.
His club career was spent in Egypt with Tersana and in Kuwait with Al-Salmiya SC.
11. Kunishige Kamamoto, Japan - 8 goals (tied)
Kunishige Kamamoto won a bronze medal with Japan at the 1968 games in Mexico City. He scored twice in a 2-0 win over the hosts Mexico to claim the medal.
Kamamoto played 251 times for Yanmar Diesal and scored 202 times. His record for Japan is 75 goals in 76 matches. He also managed Yanmar Diesal, Gamba Osaka and Fujieda MYFC.
11. Carlos Tevez, Argentina - 8 goals (tied)
The most well known player on this list is Carlos Tevez who scored eight times in six matches to help Argentina win the gold medal in Athens in 2004. Tevez scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the final.
Tevez had a very eventful club career which included spells at Corinthians, Boca Juniors, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus. He played 76 times for Argentina, scoring 13 goals and is now the manager of Independiente.
11. Hector Scarone, Uruguay - 8 goals (tied)
Last but not least on this list is Hector Scarone who won two gold medals with Uruaguay at the 1924 and 1928 Olympic Games. He scored the winner in the Final Decider in Amsterdam in 1928 to secure gold for his country.
Scarone played for Nacional in Uruguay but he also played in Europe with Barcelona, Inter and Palermo. He also had a successful managerial career coaching Millonarios, Real Madrid and Nacional.