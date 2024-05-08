Top 15 women's goalscorers in Olympics history
1. Cristiane, Brazil - 14 goals
Cristiane tops this list with 14 goals across four Olympics. However, she has never won the tournament but has two silver medals from 2004 and 2008.
In 2004 her Brazil side lost in the Final to the USWNT 2-1. Then in 2008 they were again were defeated by the United States in the gold medal match -- this time by the score of 1-0.
In total, Cristiane has played 153 times for Brazil and scored 96 goals. She has played for numerous clubs in he career including Wolfsburg, PSG, Chicago Red Stars, Corinthians, Santos and is currently with Flamengo.
2. Marta, Brazil - 13 goals
Marta is thought of as being one of the best female players of all time but comes in second on this list with 13 goals. She has been Cristiane's strike partner and they both won silver medals in 2004 and 2008.
She is the all-time top goalscorer for Brazil having found the back of the net 116 times in 175 games. Marta still plays club soccer with Orlando Pride of the NWSL. She has previously represented teams including Rosengard, Santos, Vasco da Gama and Los Angeles Sol.
3. Christine Sinclair, Canada - 12 goals
The first non-Brazilian player on this list is Christine Sinclair with 12 goals at the Olympic Games. At the 2008 tournament, her Canadian side lost to the USWNT 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Sinclair got Canada's goal.
The United States were to be Canada's nemesis again at the 2012 games. Despite Sinclair scoring a hat-trick, they lost 4-3 to the Stars and Stripes. Canada did go on to win bronze as they beat France in the match for third place. Sinclair was also the top goalscorer at the games with six goals.
In the semifinals of the 2016 competition, Canada lost to Germany but again won Bronze after defeating Brazil. Sinclair scored the winning goal in that game.
At the 2020 Olympics — which was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Canada finally won gold as they defeated the USWNT in the semifinals before beating Sweden on penalties in the Final.
Sinclair has now retired from international soccer with a record of 190 goals in 331 games. However, she continues to star for the Portland Thorns.