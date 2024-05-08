Top 15 women's goalscorers in Olympics history
4. Birgit Prinz, Germany - 10 goals (tied)
Birgit Prinz won three bronze medals with Germany at the Olympics and is joint-fourth in the goalscorers tally with 10 goals.
Her side lost to Norway in the semifinals of the tournament in 2000 but defeated Brazil 2-0 in the Final. Prinz was on the scoresheet as Germany won bronze.
In 2004, Germany lost to the USWNT in the semifinals. However, they claimed bronze after defeating Sweden 1-0 in the Final.
Prinz made it a hat-trick of bronze medals as they defeated Japan 2-0 in the match for third place. They had been defeated 4-1 by Brazil in the semifinals.
Prinz is now retired from soccer but continues to work in the sport. She is a sports psychologist at Hoffenheim.
4. Carli Lloyd, United States - 10 goals (tied)
Carli Lloyd is one of the most successful players in U.S. Soccer history. She scored the game-winning goals in the Finals of both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
In extra-time in the 2008 Final, Lloyd won the game 1-0 for the USWNT. Then in 2012, she scored a brace in a 2-1 win over Japan in the Final.
Lloyd also won bronze at the 2020 Olympics as she scored twice in a 4-3 win over Australia. The United States had lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals.
4. Vivianne Miedema, Netherlands - 10 goals (tied)
Arsenal legend Vivianne Miedema is also tied for fourth on this list with 10 goals. All of her goals came in just four matches at the 2020 Olympics.
In Japan, Miedema scored four against Zambia before scoring braces against Brazil and China. Then in the quarterfinal against the USWNT, she scored twice again. The game against the United States finished 2-2 but the Netherlands lost on penalties with Miedema seeing her penalty saved.