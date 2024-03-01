Top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history
MLS has had some high-profile strikers over the years. However, the biggest names have joined the league at the end of their careers. In order to be on this list you would have had to have spent the majority of your playing days in the division. Here are the top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history.
1. Chris Wondolowski - 174 goals
Chris Wondolowski is the top goalscorer in MLS history with 174 goals in 422 games for both the San Jose Earthquakes and the Houston Dynamo.
Wondolowski started his career with the Earthquakes before the franchise became the Houston Dynamo. However, he returned to San Jose when the Earthquakes were re-established.
He won MLS Cup twice with the Houston Dynamo and the Supporters Shield twice with San Jose. Wondolowski was an MLS All-Star five times and notably scored against Chelsea in the 2012 edition. His performance against the Blues earned him high praise from the Premier League side's captain John Terry.
Wondolowski made 35 appearances for the USMNT and won the Gold Cup with the Stars and Stripes in 2013. He also played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
2. Landon Donovan - 170 goals
Landon Donovan is so revered in MLS that the division's MVP award is named after him. He ranks second on this list with 170 goals in 384 games in the league. Donovan would be the top goalscorer if he played his entire career in MLS.
Donovan started his professional career with Bayer Leverkusen but did not settle in Germany and was sent on loan to the San Jose Earthquakes. He then made his stay in MLS permanent by joining the LA Galaxy.
This was not the end for Donovan in Europe as he had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Everton twice from the Galaxy.
Donovan won MLS Cup twice with the Earthquakes and four times with the Galaxy. He was also an All-Star 13 times.
He represented the USMNT 157 times and scored 57 goals for his country. Donovan was surprisingly left out of Jurgen Klinsman's roster for the 2014 World Cup but he played a crucial role for the Stars and Stripes in the three previous editions of the tournament.
3. Kei Kamara - 149 goals
Kei Kamara is third on the list with 149 goals across spells with 10 different MLS sides. He played for Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, CF Montreal, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, Chicago Fire, San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United.
Kamara played in Europe for Norwich City, Middlesbrough and HIFK Fotboll. He played for Sierra Leone 39 times scoring seven times.
Despite playing for so many MLS sides, Kamara never the Supporters Shield or MLS Cup. However, he did win the Eastern Conference twice with Sporting Kansas City and once with the Columbus Crew.