Top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history
MLS has had some high-profile strikers over the years. However, the biggest names have joined the league at the end of their careers. In order to be on this list you would have had to have spent the majority of your playing days in the division. Here are the top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history.
4. Jaime Moreno - 145 goals
Fourth on this list is Jaime Moreno who scored 145 goals in MLS for D.C. United and the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls). The majority of Moreno's career MLS career was spent with D.C, where he won MLS Cup four times.
He also played in England with Middlesbrough and in South America with Blooming and Independiente Santa Fe. Moreno also played 75 times for Bolivia, scoring nine goals.
5. Jeff Cunningham - 139 goals
Jeff Cunningham scored 139 goals in MLS whilst playing for the Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC and the Colorado Rapids. He never won MLS Cup but did win the Supporters Shield with the Crew.
Cunningham has one cap for Jamaica but also played 14 times for the USMNT with one goal that came against Denmark in a friendly.
6. Bradley Wright-Phillips - 127 goals
Bradley Wright-Phillips is of notable soccer pedigree, being the son of former Arsenal striker Ian Wright. He played in England with Manchester City, Southampton, Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic and Brentford before heading to MLS.
Wright-Philips would become a deadly finisher for the New York Red Bulls and he also played for the LA Galaxy and the Columbus Crew. He won the Supporters Shield three times with the Red Bulls.