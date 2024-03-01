Top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history
MLS has had some high-profile strikers over the years. However, the biggest names have joined the league at the end of their careers. In order to be on this list you would have had to have spent the majority of your playing days in the division. Here are the top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history.
7. Ante Razov - 125 goals
Ante Razov scored 125 goals in MLS across spells with the Chicago Fire, Chivas USA, New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew and the LA Galaxy.
He won MLS Cup and the Supporters Shield with the Fire. Since retiring from playing, Razov has worked as an assistant coach, he was with the Seattle Sounders and the LA Galaxy but is now at LAFC.
Razov played for the USMNT 25 times, scoring six goals and was part of the side that won the Gold Cup in 2002.
8. Jason Kreis - 111 goals (tied)
Jason Kreis scored 111 goals whilst at both the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) and Real Salt Lake. He was al All-Star three times and won the MVP Award in 1999.
Kreis played 14 times for the USMNT, scoring once. Since retiring he has worked as the head coach of Real Salt Lake, New York City FC and Orlando City.
8. Taylor Twellman - 111 goals (tied)
Tied with Jason Kris on 111 goals is Taylor Twellman who played his entire MLS career with the New England Revolution. Prior to the Revs, Twellman was with 1860 Munich in Germany.
Twellman never won MLS Cup but was the league's MVP and won the Golden Boot twice. He also played 30 times for the USMNT, scoring six goals.
Following his retirement, Twellman has carved out a successful career in the media and is currently an analyst of MLS for Apple TV.