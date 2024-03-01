Top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history
MLS has had some high-profile strikers over the years. However, the biggest names have joined the league at the end of their careers. In order to be on this list you would have had to have spent the majority of your playing days in the division. Here are the top 15 highest goalscorers in MLS history.
10. Josef Martinez - 110 goals
Josef Martinez is the first active player on this list, so he is sure to move up the rankings in the future. The Venezuelan played in Europe with BSC Young Boys and Torino before joining Atlanta United.
He would win MLS Cup with Atlanta in 2018 before joining Inter Miami. He has recently joined CF Montreal and is sure to add to his 110 goals in MLS.
11. Dwayne de Rosario - 109 goals (tied)
The only Canadian on this list is Dwayne de Rosario who scored 109 goals in MLS whilst at the San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Toronto FC, D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls.
De Rosario would win MLS Cup twice with the Earthquakes and once with the Houston Dynamo. He would also play 81 times for Canada, scoring 22 times.
11. Gyasi Zardes - 109 goals (tied)
Another active player on this list is Gyasi Zardes who is currently tied with Dwayne de Rosario on 109 MLS goals.
Zardes has played in MLS for the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids and now Austin FC. He has won MLS Cup once with the Galaxy and once with the Crew.
His record for the USMNT is 68 games with 14 goals and won the Gold Cup twice with the Stars and Stripes.