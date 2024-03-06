Top NC Lottery & Sportsbook Promos This Week
This is a big week for bettors in North Carolina. Not only are there some great lottery promos available, but the upcoming March 11th launch of legal online sports betting in the state means sportsbooks are already offering some incredible sign-up bonuses for everyone who registers before that date.
It's not often you get so many easy ways to win in a single week, so let's cut right to the chase and look at the best lottery and sportsbook promos available in North Carolina this week!
NC Lottery Promos
The NC Lottery website lists 13 promotions that are active this week, and with a wide variety of styles you'll have no trouble finding one that matches what you're looking for.
March Games Promotions
- Pick 3 Double Draw: Guaranteed to happen at least once a week through all of March. Whenever the Pick 3 yellow ball is drawn there will be two Pick 3 drawings for that evening.
Promo Codes
- LUCKY: If you deposit $20 with promo code "LUCKY" you will get 10 free games of Color Pop
- MARCH: If you use promo code "MARCH" you get $5 in Online Play for spending $10 on Draw Games
Lucke-Rewards
- Big Shot Bucks: For 75 points, enter to win big in this month's Big Shot Bucks drawing — 2 Lucke-Rewards members will win $30,000.
- Money Madness: For 25 points, redeem an entry into this week's $100 Money Madness drawing — 50 Lucke-Rewards members will win $100 each.
- Digital Instants Super Wallet Booster: For 25 points, redeem an entry into this month's Digital Instants Super Wallett Boster — 50 Lucke-Rewards members will win $1,000 in Online Play credit.
Second Chance
The following games have eligibility for "Second Chance" drawings this week:
- 2023 Holiday
- $10 Million Spectacular
- 2023 Carolina Panthers Scratch
- $5,000,000 Ultimate
- 2024 Multiply the Cash
- 200X the Cash
- Millionaire Maker
NC Sportsbook Promos ($1,100 in Bonuses)
Five major sportsbooks have rolled out pre-registration bonuses already — meaning you must complete your registration before betting officially launches to automatically receive your award. Some have also announced additional launch-day bonuses, giving you a second chance to cash in for another big bonus!
FanDuel ($100 Free, Up to $300 Total)
- Pre-registration: $100 free
- Launch bonus: Bet $5, get $200
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook through this link and complete your registration to automatically receive a free $100 bonus on launch day. Your additional $200 bonus will be unlocked once you deposit $10 or more and place your first $5 cash wager on the 11th.
DraftKings ($100 Free, Up to $300 Total)
- Pre-registration: $100 free
- Launch bonus: Bet $5, get $200
Matching the offer above, sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook through this link and unlock your $100 on launch day as long as you complete your registration before March 11th. Then on the 11th you can also get an extra $200 from DraftKings by depositing $10 or more and then placing a $5 wager.
BetMGM ($200 Free)
- Pre-registration: $200 free
- Launch bonus: None
BetMGM offers the biggest free pre-registration offer of the group. Signing up through this link and completing your registration today will unlock a free $200 no-deposit bonus on launch day. The only downside is that they have no additional launch day offer.
Bet365 ($100 Pre-Registration, $300 Total)
- Pre-registration: Deposit $10, get $100
- Launch bonus: Bet $5, get $200
Bet365 doesn't have any "free" bonuses, but who's going to turn their nose up at depositing $10 for up to $300 in bonuses? Just sign up through this link and deposit $10 before launch day to unlock your first $100 on the 11th. After that, much like FanDuel and DraftKings, Bet365 will give you another $200 for placing your first $5 wager.
Caesars Sportsbook
- Pre-registraion: Bet $1, double your winnings 7 times (7 100% profit boosts)
- Launch bonus: TBD
Caesars has the most unique pre-registration bonus. Sign up through this link today with promo code FANSIDEDDBL and make a deposit before the 11th, then your first bet of $1 will unlock you seven 100% profit boosts. What these do is let you double your winnings on a given bet — and you can do it seven times. Caesars hasn't announced a launch bonus yet, but considering they had one in their previous state launches, there could be some extra bonuses available for Caesars users on the 11th as well.