Top Steelers draft target may have performed his way out of range with stellar Pro Day
The Pittsburgh Steelers may want Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu to join their revamped offense, but his stock is rising before the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a revamped offense in 2024. The Steelers acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason to create one of the most fascinating quarterback rooms in the league.
Neither quarterback is flawless, of course, or they wouldn't have been available. Both Wilson and Fields have struggled to throw the ball on time and in rhythm. In 2023, Fields led the league in average time to throw. Wilson finished with the second-longest time to throw. Wilson (100) and Fields (99) are the only two quarterbacks to be sacked more than 80 times since the 2022 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The duo of slow-throwing quarterbacks might explain why the Steelers had a private meeting with offensive tackle Troy Fautanu before Washington's Pro Day, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Steelers may miss out on LT Troy Fautanu after his Pro Day performance
Fautanu has been generating buzz heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. According to Schulz, at least one scout believes that the Huskies' left tackle "may be a top 10 pick" after his Pro Day performance. If that's the case, he'll be long gone before the Steelers make their selection with the No. 20 overall pick.
Size has been the biggest concern for Fautanu. During the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-3. Tackles under 6-foot-4 usually transition to interior offensive line positions at the professional level, and Fautanu spent some time at left guard during his 31 starts in Washington. If a team planned on sliding him to guard, however, it's unlikely that he would be selected with a top-10 pick.
The Huskies threw the ball deep more often (574 attempts) than any other team in the country, but Fautanu managed to hold up in protection during the long-developing plays. In roughly 2.5 seasons, Fautanu allowed just three sacks. He earned First Team All-PAC-12 honors in each of the past two seasons and earned the Morris Trophy in 2023.
Pittsburgh's offensive line coach Pat Meyer and area scout Mark Bruener were in attendance for Washington's Pro Day. The Husky's offensive line has two first-round candidates in Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten.