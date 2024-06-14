Top Yankees prospect done for year to undergo similar procedure as Jasson Dominguez
The New York Yankees didn't have much going for them by the time last September arrived, but that quickly changed when Jasson Dominguez was promoted to the major leagues for the first time. Dominguez, the team's top prospect, put on a show in the eight games he appeared in, recording eight hits in 31 at-bats, four of which left the ballpark.
Dominguez showcased why he was such a highly regarded prospect in such a short period of time before he wound up suffering an elbow injury. That injury turned out to be a torn UCL which required Tommy John surgery.
Dominguez missed the rest of that season and was out for the start of the 2024 campaign as well. His injury caused the Yankees to focus on their outfield in a major way this offseason, bringing in Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham in trades. Dominguez appeared in game action for the first time since the injury in mid-May and was just recently activated from his rehab stint.
Now, right as New York got a top outfield prospect back from this major injury, another top outfield prospect in their system, Everson Pereira, is set to undergo a procedure of his own. It's one that is awfully similar to the one Dominguez had.
Yankees lose another top prospect to similar procedure as Jasson Dominguez
SNY's Andy Martino reported that Pereira will be getting the internal brace procedure. It's a version of Tommy John surgery which is what Dominguez had, but has a shorter recovery timeline. That's good news for the Yankees, but Pereira is still done for the season, which is a major blow.
Pereira, like Dominguez, made his MLB debut for the Yankees last season. He didn't explode onto the scene like Dominguez, but he did get 27 games of experience. He has spent the entirety of this season playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting 10 home runs and posting a .859 OPS in 40 games played.
While it's unlikely that the 23-year-old was going to appear in a game for New York this season without major injuries in their outfield, he was a player that the Yankees could likely dangle at the trade deadline in a big deal. Pereira is New York's No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The Yankees can still trade him, but his value certainly took a major hit with this injury update. Since the recovery timeline is shorter and he suffered the injury three months earlier than he did last season, he could very well be back and ready to go in Spring Training. That'd be very good to see if that is, in fact, the case.