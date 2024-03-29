3 Toronto Raptors who definitely won't be back next season
The Toronto Raptors will have some very hard decisions to make in the offseason and these three key players are likely on their way out.
2. Garrett Temple
Garrett Temple's career is going to be remembered with him being a journeyman. During his 14-year career, he has played with 12 different NBA teams, most notably having his career year with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019-20 season.
Entering this season Temple was 37 years old and will be turning 38 in May. This makes him the sixth-oldest player in the NBA. This season he has played in 20 games and he has averaged 2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, on .459/.400/.900 shooting splits.
Originally, Temple was signed as a roster filler and he played in 16 of the Raptors' first 69 games. All those minutes were garbage time minutes. Within the past few games, mainly due to injuries, Temple has seen an increase in his playing time. Shockingly, he hasn't been horrible.
The main purpose that the veteran is serving is to be a mentor for the young core. Every young team in the NBA needs some sort of leadership to progress further in their season and future. After this season is over, Temple will more than likely not be back.
Even though the core is young, the Raptors have plenty of guys they trust to be part of the veteran leadership. The biggest reason he won't be back is because of his age. Every player who is older than Temple is serving a much bigger role than he has been able to provide at any point during his career. Since that is the case, it is more than likely that Temple will either ring chase in his last season or retire.