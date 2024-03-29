3 Toronto Raptors who definitely won't be back next season
The Toronto Raptors will have some very hard decisions to make in the offseason and these three key players are likely on their way out.
1. Bruce Brown
In the offseason, Bruce Brown signed a two-year, $45 million dollar contract, with a team option for the second year, with the Indiana Pacers. This means that next season, the Raptors will have a choice to make in picking up his $23 million team option.
After winning a championship and having a career year with the Nuggets last season, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, on .466/.316/.846 shooting splits. With his time with the Raptors, his numbers are 9.3 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists on .453/.294/.896 shooting splits.
Brown was a starter for the Pacers, but in his 29 games with the Raptors, he has started just nine games. For someone who is making $22 million, he should be contributing more than what he is. Brown is a hard-nosed player, great rebounder, and good defender, but he is still not worth that much.
The Raptors have two important contract extensions to hand out to Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. There is a good chance that their combine yearly salary will be at least $50 million if not more. Along with that, RJ Barrett will be making close to $26 million next season, Jakob Poeltl will be at $19.5 million, and Chris Boucher will be making $10.8 million. There is simply no room to pick up Brown's team-option.
Due to contract conflicts and being a great defensive player that every team wants, Bruce Brown will not be back with the Raptors next season. Brown can get a much bigger contract than what the Raptors will be able to offer him and should go somewhere he can contribute to a championship or playoff team.