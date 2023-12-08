Toronto TV host takes on entire city of LA in absurd Shohei Ohtani pitch
Shohei Ohtani may be close to making his decision on where to play for 2024 and beyond. A Toronto TV host made sure to put his two cents in on where the two-way star should play.
By Curt Bishop
Shohei Ohtani may make his decision on where to sign soon. According to Jon Morosi, that decision could come as soon as today.
Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are considered to be finalists for Ohtani. With that in mind, fans in Toronto are hoping that the two-way star will choose them over the Dodgers.
Ohtani would certainly be a good fit in Toronto, but even with the Dodgers considered the favorites, there may be a certain draw to Toronto.
Late on Thursday, a Toronto television host made a shocking sales pitch to Ohtani about why he should join the Blue Jays instead of the Dodgers, citing that the Blue Jays have won more championships than the Dodgers since 1992 and that Toronto will give the two-way star his desired privacy, referencing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' comments on the team's meeting with Ohtani.
TV host pitches Toronto to Ohtani
The pitch to Ohtani was a rebuttal to one made by former Dodgers utilityman Jerry Hairston Jr. The TV host dug into Hairston and the City of Los Angeles, criticizing Hairston for having only played two years in Los Angeles and not knowing enough about the Dodgers, referring to him as "an absolute joke." He also cited Los Angeles for having the "worst traffic in the world."
Ohtani reportedly prefers to stay out on the West Coast, which could complicate matters for the Blue Jays. But the TV host made a pretty strong pitch to Ohtani and used some colorful language as well.
It will be interesting to see if this pitch will ultimately help the Blue Jays land Ohtani. If signed by Toronto, Ohtani would join a lineup that already features Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette, Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer.
When he can pitch again in 2025, he'll join Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt in a stacked starting rotation. He is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery.