Super Bowl-winner Torry Holt reveals the one reason Chiefs 3-peat is realistic
Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt knows a thing or two about success and, specifically, tasting Super Bowl glory. The Pro Football Hall of Fame hopeful who made seven Pro Bowls in his illustrious career as a first-round pick by then-St. Louis out of NC State helped the Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy as part of the "Greatest Show on Turf", a high-powered offense many have compared the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to.
So who better to speak on the Chiefs, their success under Andy Reid, and their hopes of a Super Bowl three-peat than Holt, a player with all the pedigree in the world, a Super Bowl ring of his own, and a key cog in one of the NFL's most innovative and electric offenses?
And as part of that conversation, Holt unpacked what has made the Chiefs so special to this point and, more pressingly for Kansas City fans, the main reason that a three-peat isn't just possible but also realistic for the Chiefs.
Torry Holt says Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat is alive thanks to Patrick Mahomes
When asked about the connection that Reid and all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes have and how it plays into the success of the offense, Holt offered an insightful take on the dynamic that allows them to succeed.
"That connection, that relationship and that partnership between those two, first and foremost, is critical and key. And they are right now both at the top of their games."
As Holt continued, though, he brought up recently being questioned about the Chiefs' chances of completing a historic Super Bowl three-peat and gave the one key reason for that being realistic. To the surprise of no one, it's the man under center, Mahomes.
"Patrick Mahomes is incredible. You know, I was asked about a month ago did I think that the Kansas City Chiefs could repeat a third time. And I said 'Absolutely, yes." The reason why is they have the guy in Patrick Mahomes. It all starts, in our league, it's a quarterback league -- it starts there, and they have the best quarterback in our game."
Holt then pointed out Mahomes' proverbial trick shot in Week 2 of the preseason when he completed a behind-the-back pass for the Kansas City offense. As Holmes pointed out that Mahomes made that maneuver because Travis Kelce ran the wrong route and he was upset (to a degree) by that and decided to freelance, the former Rams receiver continued to sing Mahomes' praises as "the guy".
"The calmness and the perfection in which he operates -- he's mad that the guy, Kelce, didn't run the right route -- but, you know what, it didn't bother him. 'I'll just flick it to you behind the back.' It's just unbelievable, I think he's awesome."
Even the most ardent Chiefs haters can't argue with that thesis, that Mahomes is awesome. Even in the 2023 season when many analysts were critical of the Kansas City offense and the lack of horses involved, it didn't deter Mahomes from another phenomenal year and, obviously, another Super Bowl run.
Not just in the way of a three-peat that looms large of the 2024 season for the Chiefs, though, this is also about the future. As long as Mahomes is lining up as QB1 in Kansas City, they'll have a chance.