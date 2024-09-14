Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal is one of the fiercest in the Premier League. It takes place this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with both sides having already dropped points in the first three games of the season.
Arsenal are missing key men
Declan Rice is suspended for his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion. Also, Arsenal's captain Martin Odegaard suffered an injury whilst on international duty with Norway.
The absence of these players will cause a dilemma for Mikel Arteta. However, he could bring Jorginho in for Rice and possibly drop Kai Havertz into midfield in Odegaard's place.
Scoring goals could be an issue for Spurs
Harry Kane scored a brace whilst making his 100th appearance for England this week. Spurs fans would have been reminded of what they are missing seeing the now Bayern Munich forward in action once more.
Tottenham have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison both currently injured. This forced them to play Dejan Kulusevski in a central role in their last game which was a loss to Newcastle United. It is difficult to see where Ange Postecoglou's side is going to get goals from with their main strikers out.
Team news and predicted lineups
Kulisevski or Heung-Min Son will have to be Spurs' main focal point of their attack with Solanke and Richarlison currently injured.
Tottenham predicted lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Werner
Rice and Odegaard's absence could give Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus a chance to impress.
Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Jorginho, Havertz, Partey, Saka, Jesus, Trossard
Historical context and prediction
Arsenal and Tottenham have been local rivals since 1913 when the Gunners moved from south London to North London.
Arteta's side are set to battle Manchester City for the title this year and will be expected to beat Spurs 2-0.
How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal
Tottenham will take on Arsenal at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 15. The match will be televised on USA Network, Telemundo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).