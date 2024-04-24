Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the Premier League.
When Arsenal played Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season in the Premier League, the match finished 2-2. This result will not be good enough for the Gunners in the north London derby this weekend. They must ensure they win all their remaining games and hope that Manchester City slip up if they are to win the division this year.
The Gunners showed their class this week by defeating Chelsea 5-0. Kai Havertz and Ben White both scored braces while Leandro Trossard got their other goal. Havertz is a former Blue but is now contributing well for Mikel Arteta's side. In 33 Premier League games this season, Havertz has found the back of the net 11 times and made five assists.
Tottenham Hotspur have had a lot of time to prepare for this game with Arsenal. They have not played since April 13 -- where they lost 4-0 to Newcastle United. They have had mixed results in their last five games, with two wins, two defeats and one draw.
Ange Postecoglou's side are currently fifth in the Premier League but six points off Aston Villa who occupy the last Champions League place. Although, Spurs do have two games in hand on the team from Birmingham.
Arsenal lineup predictions
- David Raya
- Ben White
- William Saliba
- Gabriel
- Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Martin Odegaard
- Thomas Partey
- Declan Rice
- Bukayo Saka
- Kai Havertz
- Leandro Trossard
Tottenham Hotspur lineup predictions
- Guglielmo Vicario
- Destiny Udogie
- Micky van de Ven
- Cristian Romero
- Pedro Porro
- Rodrigo Bentancur
- Yves Bissouma
- Timo Werner
- James Maddison
- Brennan Johnson
- Heung-Min Son
How to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 28
- Start Time: 09:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.