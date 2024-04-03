Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Despite Brennan Johnson's early goal for Tottenham Hotspur, they could only draw 1-1 with West Ham United as Kurt Zouma equalized. However, anything can happen in a London derby and Spurs will be looking to get their Champions League hopes back on track when they play Nottingham Forest at home this weekend.
Ange Postecoglou's side are currently fifth in the Premier League and two points off Aston Villa who occupy the last Champions League place. Spurs have been on a mixed run of form with three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five games.
Johnson's goal against the Hammers was his fifth in 24 Premier League games for Spurs this season -- he has also produced seven assists. He has big boots to fill at Tottenham and for his country, Wales. With Johnson being a Welsh winger and playing for Spurs, comparisons will likely come between him and Gareth Bale.
Johnson will face his former club Nottingham Forest this weekend in what will be an emotional occasion for the Welshman. He came through Forest's academy before going on to make 109 appearances for the side. Johnson was also instrumental in helping Forest to promotion via the playoffs in 2022.
Forest got a great result this week against Fulham, where they won 3-1. They are currently 17th in the Premier League which is one place above the relegation zone.
From a USMNT perspective, Matt Turner will likely remain on the bench -- where he has been since the club replaced him with Matz Sels. Gio Reyna may get an opportunity as a substitute, as he has done in all of his appearances for the club so far.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 7
- Start Time: 01:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.