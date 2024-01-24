Tottenham vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch English FA Cup live
Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the FA Cup this Friday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Winning the Premier League just might be out of Tottenham Hotspur's reach this season. However, they have another chance of silverware in the FA Cup this year. They face the defending champions Manchester City this Friday.
City have won the FA Cup twice in the last five years. However, Spurs have not won the competition since 1982. The North London side has been on a trophy drought since they won the League Cup in 2008. However, there is renewed optimism under Ange Postecoglou that Spurs will have glory days again soon.
Tottenham are still missing key players, notable James Maddison is still injured and Son Heung-Min is away at the Asia Cup with South Korea. City have injury concerns of their own, with Erling Haalnd also out.
Pep Guardiola's side are currently second to Liverpool in the Premier League. Spurs are fourth and still have an outside chance in the title race this season.
City beat Newcastle last time out in the Premier League 3-2, with Oscar Bobb scoring a dramatic late winner. Spurs drew 2-2 with Manchester United in their last game.
City are also still in the Champions League and face FC Copenhagen in the next round. Last campaign they claimed a remarkable treble and this is still on this season.
How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City in the FA Cup
- Date: Friday, Jan. 26
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN.