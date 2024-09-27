Tottenham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Qarabag?
Despite going down to ten men early on when Radu Dragusin was sent off, Tottenham Hotspur still managed a 3-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League last night.
Spurs have been undefeated in their last three games in all competitions since their North London derby defeat to Arsenal. However, the matches are coming thick and fast, and they play Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.
Tottenham–Qarabag Europa League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Tottenham players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Guglielmo Vicario (GK): 8
Made some excellent saves to ensure Tottenham got a clean sheet.
Archie Gray (RB): 7
Gray's favored position is central-midfield but put a very good shift in at right-back.
Radu Dragusin (CB): 1
He was sent off after just seven minutes for bringing down Juninho to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Micky van de Ven (CB): 7
Put in an great defensive performance.
Ben Davies (LB): 8
Defended well and looked good going forward with Heung-Min Son playing ahead of him.
Midfielders
Pape Matar Sarr (CM): 8
Scored Spurs' second and was instrumental in Dominic Solanke's goal that sealed the victory.
Yves Bissouma (CM): 8
Bissouma had a good game but did give a penalty away. However, luckily for him, Toral Bayramov could not convert from the spot.
Lucas Bergvall (CM): 6
The 18-year-old had to be sacrificed for Destiny Udogie after Dragusin was sent off.
Forwards
Brennan Johnson (RW): 8
Scored Spurs' opener and has now found the back of the net in his last three games.
Dominic Solanke (ST): 8
Solanke assisted Johnson's goal and got on the scoresheet himself.
Heung-min Son (LW): 8
Spurs' captain had a good game but came off injured which will be a concern for Ange Postecoglou.
Substitutes
- Destiny Udogie, 7/10
- Dejan Kulusevski, 7/10
- Timo Werner, 6/10
- Rodrigo Bentancur, 7/10
- Mikey Moore, N/A