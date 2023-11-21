Tottenham vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Two of this season's most impressive teams face off in the Premier League this weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur play Aston Villa.
It is Tottenham Hotspur who are fourth in the Premier League taking on Aston Villa who are fifth in the division this Sunday.
Tottenham were making do without Harry Kane very well under Ange Postecoglou. However, they have now lost their last two games.
Chelsea defeated them 4-1 but Spurs were down to nine men during that game. Postecoglou's side then lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
A huge blow to Spurs is the injury to James Maddison who is now expected to be out until January. Maddison had scored three times and made five assists in 11 league games but his being injured could unravel his side's season.
Aston Villa go into this game having won four of their last five games. Unai Emery's side should have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League this season.
Ollie Watkins has scored six goals for Villa this season but he failed to impress for England during the international break. He was taken off after 58 minutes against North Macedonia for Harry Kane who made an immediate impact in helping the Three Lions get the equalizer.
This weekend's game is a chance for both sides to really stamp their authority on who will likely hold onto a Champions League place.
How to watch Tottenham vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 26
- Start Time: 09:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Premier League match live USA Network with a live stream on FuboTV.