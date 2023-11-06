Tottenham vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule preview: Watch Premier League online
Tottenham take on Chelsea in a London derby in the Premier League on Monday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The leaders of the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur play Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday. Not even the most optimistic of Spurs fans would have believed they would be top of the division after ten games, especially after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.
However, credit must be given to Ange Postecoglou who has turned around their fortunes after Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte both failed to do so.
Spurs are playing some tremendous soccer and this is down to Postecoglou. They are spearheaded by Son Heung-Min who has already scored eight goals and James Maddison who has provided five assists.
Chelsea on the other hand are down in 11th place in the division. They lost to Brentford in their last league game but did manage a win over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup this week.
This game will also see Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham. The manager was loved by Spurs fans during his time at the club. He may not have won them a trophy but did come close, taking them to the EFL Cup and Champions League finals.
It will be interesting to see what reception Pochettino will get now he is wearing the Blue of their bitter rivals Chelsea.
How to watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Monday, Nov. 6
- Start Time: 16:00 ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supportes can watch this London derby live on Peacock.