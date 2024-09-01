TOUR Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The PGA Tour season ends on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the 2024 TOUR Championship. In the sixth year of the staggered-scoring start for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale, it was Scottie Scheffler, again, who entered this tournament with a two-stroke lead atop the leaderboard. But this time, he was looking to close the deal and capture the monstrous TOUR Championship prize money that comes with it.
Scheffler had entered the TOUR Championship in the lead twice before this year and, both times, he was surpassed. It first happened with Rory McIlroy blitzing the field but then again in 2023 with Viktor Hovland continuing a hot streak to the winner's circle. In the 2024 season, however, Scheffler looked dead-set on not allowing that, shooting a blistering 16-under through the first three rounds to give himself a five-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and the rest of the field.
With the type of prize money on the line this week, there's always extra motivation at East Lake to close the deal. But how much dough are we talking? Take a look at these TOUR Championship payout breakdowns and tell me you wouldn't be trying to turn it up for this type of payday.
TOUR Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the TOUR Championship will take home a ridiculous $25 million in prize money. The winner's share for capturing the TOUR Championship and the FedEx Cup is actually $5 million more than the total purse of signature events and the other two events in the playoff. The total TOUR Championship purse comes in at $82.95 million this week that will be split among the 30 players who made it to East Lake. In total, the FedEx Cup purse is $120 million with the differing $17.05 million being split up among players ranked No. 31-150 in the final FedEx Cup standings.
TOUR Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the full TOUR Championship payout distribution for the golfers finishing No. 1-30.
Finishing Position
TOUR Championship Prize Money
Winner
$25 million
2nd
$12.5 million
3rd
$7.5 million
4th
$6 million
5th
$5 million
6th
$3.5 million
7th
$2.75 million
8th
$2.25 million
9th
$2 million
10th
$1.75 million
11th
$1.075 million
12th
$1.025 million
13th
$975,000
14th
$925,000
15th
$885,000
16th
$795,000
17th
$775,000
18th
$755,000
19th
$735,000
20th
$715,000
21st
$670,000
22nd
$650,000
23rd
$630,000
24th
$615,000
25th
$600,000
26th
$590,000
27th
$580,000
28th
$570,000
29th
$560,000
30th
$550,000
The prize money is truly out of control when it comes to the TOUR Championship, in a good way. Finishing in the Top 5 at East Lake guarantees you a $5 million payday at minimum, which would be the largest winner's share on the PGA Tour in any other event. Moreover, every player inside the Top 12 clears seven figures while last place is still clocking a cool $550,000.
Perhaps the wildest stat in all of this, though: Scottie Scheffler, who entered the final round at East Lake with a five-stroke lead, is the only player to clear $25 million in earnings in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He would add to that exceptionally if he closes it out on Sunday.