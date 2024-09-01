Fansided

TOUR Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much TOUR Championship prize money is on the line at East Lake for the Top 30?

By Cody Williams

TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler
TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler / Mike Mulholland/GettyImages
The PGA Tour season ends on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the 2024 TOUR Championship. In the sixth year of the staggered-scoring start for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale, it was Scottie Scheffler, again, who entered this tournament with a two-stroke lead atop the leaderboard. But this time, he was looking to close the deal and capture the monstrous TOUR Championship prize money that comes with it.

Scheffler had entered the TOUR Championship in the lead twice before this year and, both times, he was surpassed. It first happened with Rory McIlroy blitzing the field but then again in 2023 with Viktor Hovland continuing a hot streak to the winner's circle. In the 2024 season, however, Scheffler looked dead-set on not allowing that, shooting a blistering 16-under through the first three rounds to give himself a five-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and the rest of the field.

With the type of prize money on the line this week, there's always extra motivation at East Lake to close the deal. But how much dough are we talking? Take a look at these TOUR Championship payout breakdowns and tell me you wouldn't be trying to turn it up for this type of payday.

TOUR Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the TOUR Championship will take home a ridiculous $25 million in prize money. The winner's share for capturing the TOUR Championship and the FedEx Cup is actually $5 million more than the total purse of signature events and the other two events in the playoff. The total TOUR Championship purse comes in at $82.95 million this week that will be split among the 30 players who made it to East Lake. In total, the FedEx Cup purse is $120 million with the differing $17.05 million being split up among players ranked No. 31-150 in the final FedEx Cup standings.

TOUR Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at the full TOUR Championship payout distribution for the golfers finishing No. 1-30.

Finishing Position

TOUR Championship Prize Money

Winner

$25 million

2nd

$12.5 million

3rd

$7.5 million

4th

$6 million

5th

$5 million

6th

$3.5 million

7th

$2.75 million

8th

$2.25 million

9th

$2 million

10th

$1.75 million

11th

$1.075 million

12th

$1.025 million

13th

$975,000

14th

$925,000

15th

$885,000

16th

$795,000

17th

$775,000

18th

$755,000

19th

$735,000

20th

$715,000

21st

$670,000

22nd

$650,000

23rd

$630,000

24th

$615,000

25th

$600,000

26th

$590,000

27th

$580,000

28th

$570,000

29th

$560,000

30th

$550,000

The prize money is truly out of control when it comes to the TOUR Championship, in a good way. Finishing in the Top 5 at East Lake guarantees you a $5 million payday at minimum, which would be the largest winner's share on the PGA Tour in any other event. Moreover, every player inside the Top 12 clears seven figures while last place is still clocking a cool $550,000.

Perhaps the wildest stat in all of this, though: Scottie Scheffler, who entered the final round at East Lake with a five-stroke lead, is the only player to clear $25 million in earnings in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He would add to that exceptionally if he closes it out on Sunday.

