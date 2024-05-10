3 moves the Cardinals can make to reset without tearing things down
By Curt Bishop
With their loss on Thursday night to the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals fell to seven games below the .500 mark.
If anything, their struggles prove that it's time to do the unthinkable and engage in a rebuild. However, they don't need a total and complete teardown.
Instead, they should model their rebuild after that of the 2016 New York Yankees, trading off certain pieces but getting promising young players back in return to ignite hope for the future. Keep in mind that the Yankees returned to contention the following year.
Here are three moves the Cardinals can make to reset without a complete teardown.
3. Trade either Kyle Gibson or Lance Lynn
Contrary to expectations, the moves John Mozeliak made to bolster the pitching staff have worked out so far. Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn have pitched well, in addition to Sonny Gray.
But Lynn and Gibson are both on expiring contracts, and it would make sense for the Cardinals to find a spot for them. With Shane Bieber out for the season, the starting pitcher's market at the trade deadline will be a little bit thin.
However, if the Cardinals are out of contention, Gibson and Lynn will be pieces that teams may show interest in. Granted, their expiring contracts make it so that the returns won't be too hefty, similar to the trades they made last year with Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery, but they can help them restock the farm system and add younger pieces to build for the future.
Gibson owns a 3.68 ERA through his first seven starts of the year, while Lynn owns a 3.28 mark through his first seven starts. Lynn also brings postseason experience, so he could be favored over Gibson if the Cardinals dangle their two veteran starters at the deadline.
2. Trade Ryan Helsley
Ryan Helsley was mentioned as a potential trade piece by Derrick Goold in his recent Cardinals' chat. Because he is off to such a hot start and has a few years of team control left, Helsley could get the Cardinals some solid prospects in return.
The San Diego Padres are a team that could use some relief pieces after losing Josh Hader in free agency. Helsley could fill the closer's role for the team and reunite with former Cardinals' manager Mike Shildt.
The Cardinals would be able to then put either JoJo Romero, Andrew Kittredge, or Keynan Middleton in the closer's role, depending on what happens with them at the deadline. But the bullpen has been a strength for St. Louis this year despite their struggles and is an area they could look to trade from if they decide to be sellers again at the deadline.
Helsley brings swing-and-miss capability and a fastball in the triple digits, so he would be an attractive piece for several teams that may be looking for some solid relief help when July 30 comes around.
Goold also compared trading Helsley to what the Yankees did in 2016 to restock their farm system.
1. Trade Nolan Arenado to the Yankees
The Cardinals should hold onto pieces such as Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray if they want a quick turnaround, but they should probably think about finding another spot for Nolan Arenado.
Unlike the struggling Paul Goldschmidt, Arenado can get the Cardinals a nice return at the deadline and the Yankees have some solid young players they could send St. Louis's way. Pieces such as Jasson Dominguez, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza could be sent back to St. Louis in exchange. The Yankees can also send veteran third baseman D.J. LeMahieu over to St. Louis in the deal to clear a spot for Arenado.
This would help the Cardinals reset but also ignite hope for the future. It would also give Arenado a chance to play for a winning team, something he ought to have had in St. Louis. That hasn't come to pass, and so the best way the Cardinals can do right is by sending him someplace where he can win.
It's clear that the Cardinals need to do things differently. The model they have used that once brought them sustained success is no longer working.