Is Trae Young playing tonight? Latest injury update for Mavericks vs. Hawks
Can the Hawks count on Trae Young tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) are eighth in the Western Conference, while the Atlanta Hawks (18-26) are tenth in the Eastern Conference. Considering that both of these teams prefer to outscore their opponents rather than defend them straight up, this should be an exciting game.
The Hawks allow 122.7 points per game to their opponents, while the Mavericks give up 117.8. With that being said, a record-setting offensive performance may unfold tonight. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Trae Young likely won't play any part in that.
Trae Young questionable for tonight's game against Mavericks
According to the injury report, Trae Young is questionable for tonight's game against the Mavericks due to concussion protocol. For those that don't know, Young suffered a head injury during the Hawks’ 116-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. Though Young is listed as a day-to-day decision, it's been less than a week since his head injury. Although anything is possible, it's expected that the Hawks will err on the side of caution when it comes to Young, their centerpiece player.
Alongside Young, Clint Capela (left calf contusion) is also questionable for tonight's game. As for the Mavericks, Dwight Powell (left eye corneal abrasion) is out for tonight, Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) is questionable, and Maxi Kleber (small toe dislocation) is probable. In other words, neither team is 100 percent healthy going into this game.
The Hawks are 2-3 this season without Trae Young. Young missed the last two games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors — both ended in losses for Atlanta. On the season, Young averages 26.9 points, 10.8 assists, and 3 rebounds. On top of that, he shoots 42.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Neither team can afford to lose this game. Both teams have lost their last three games. The Mavericks are fresh off an embarrassing 132-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns. As for Atlanta's most recent spat with Golden State, let's just say — nothing to write home about. Just one game separates the Hawks from the 11th-place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference and with Trae Young's status uncertain, this must-win game just got a lot harder. Pressure is on, Atlanta.