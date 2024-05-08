Trae Young leaves Klutch for CAA: Does that impact a potential Hawks-Lakers trade?
By Lior Lampert
Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young made a lowkey and shocking move on Tuesday that could have monumental ramifications on his offseason outlook, announcing that he has officially left the Klutch Sports Group agency to be represented by arguably their biggest rival, CAA (Creative Artists Agency).
The timing of the decision is noteworthy, considering Young's name has come up in trade rumors as a star who could potentially be on the move this offseason, per Howard Beck of The Ringer, primarily being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers because of his ties to Klutch -- which was founded by longtime friend and agent of superstar forward LeBron James.
With Young now a member of CAA, it is fair to wonder whether this will have any bearing on a potential blockbuster trade involving the Lakers and Hawks this summer because the bad blood between Klutch and CAA is well documented.
Trae Young leaves Klutch for CAA: Does that impact a potential Hawks-Lakers trade?
The beef between the two agencies was brought to the forefront earlier this season when the New York Knicks, led by president of basketball operations and former CAA agent Leon Rose, were eyeing high-profile players represented by Klutch like Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and Dejounte Murray (Hawks) as potential targets only to find out that Paul was not too keen on doing business with the franchise.
Klutch has an illustrious array of NBA clientele, including James and fellow Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, so this was considered a detrimental blow to the Knicks organization as they look to build a perennial championship-contending team. However, Paul and Rose have since met to clear the air, and things were reportedly "hashed out." But what does that mean for Young and his trade prospects this offseason?
With Klutch and CAA resolving their past differences, this paves the way for the two sides to move forward and conduct business with one another, meaning this should not affect any potential negotiations involving Young between the Lakers and Hawks.
Young has two guaranteed years remaining on the five-year, $215 million contract he signed in 2021. But with the Hawks failing to replicate their Eastern Conference Finals run from the 2020-21 campaign in recent seasons, it appears that a change of scenery could be on the table as Atlanta tries to get under first apron and address their less-than-ideal payroll situation for an expensive roster that has not lived up to expectations. However, it's important to note he has a 15 percent trade kicker in his current deal, meaning he will earn even more money if he gets dealt.
Regardless, the three-time All-Star should have no shortage of suitors as he enters his age-26 season should the Hawks entertain offers, including the Lakers.