Trae Young to Lakers is less likely than ever, and there's nothing LeBron can do
By Lior Lampert
After the Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, focus quickly shifted to his now-former backcourt mate -- Trae Young.
There has been speculation both Murray and Young could be on the move this summer as Atlanta positions themselves for a fresh start. Now marks an opportune time for the Hawks to rebuild after shockingly winning this year's NBA Draft Lottery and selecting French wing Zaccharie Risacher. But will they embrace the situation or cling to being a perennial play-in team?
Regardless of what the Hawks decide to do from here, we know one suitor is presumably out on the three-time All-Star.
Recent intel from Jovan Buha of The Athletic indicates the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considered a viable landing spot. Despite previously being heavily linked to Young, the organization has seemingly pivoted.
On Saturday, Buha spoke on his YouTube channel, addressing Lakers combo guard D'Angelo Russell exercising his $18.7 player option for 2024-25 and what comes next. Naturally, Young's name popped up, with the Los Angeles beat writer saying the Hawks star is "less likely" to don purple and gold.
Buha alludes to multiple factors weighing into the Lakers easing up on their interest in pursuing Young. However, the former cites the latter recently switching his representation as a reason affecting the decision-making process.
Last month, Young announced he was taking his talents from the Klutch Sports Group to the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). While that typically wouldn't be an issue, the two agencies had a long-established feud that only got "hashed out" in February.
Moreover, two of Klutch's most prominent clients are on the Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
CEO Rich Paul founded Klutch in 2012, and he also happens to be one of James' longtime friends. So, you know Young going in a different direction won't sit well with the Lakers superstar and company.
While Young may have inadvertently burned his bridge to Los Angeles, it can't get ruled out entirely unless the Lakers say so. Nonetheless, it remains unclear if/when Atlanta will make him available.
Young averaged 25.7 points, 10.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.3 percent from three in 2023-24. He has a one-dimensional, ball-dominant offensive style of play and defensive shortcomings, but he is highly productive.