Travelers Championship picks 2024: Expert picks, best bets for TPC River Highlands
The rigors of the 2024 US Open are now in the rearview but one has to wonder if they will still be felt this week in Cromwell, CT for the 2024 Travelers Championship, the final signature event of the PGA Tour season. We already know it will be in one way with Rory McIlroy withdrawing from this tournament after his heartbreaking loss at Pinehurst. But that gives us more room for our Travelers Championship picks.
Unlike Pinehurst, TPC River Highlands this week for the Travelers is a short course, measuring just over 6,800 yards on the scorecard. It can also be a place where scores can get low. We're looking for guys who can rack up big runs of birdies and who might not be carrying as much US Open fatigue as others. It's a fine line to thread but it's what we have to do with our Travelers Championship picks to have a winning week.
Speaking of, we had a slight winning week at Pinehurst but only barely. We were one stroke away from a really nice week but Hideki Matsuyama finished solo sixth instead of Top 5. But hey, Bryson DeChambeau as the One and Done pick is a nice consolation prize. It's time to move on, though, and that means diving into the Travelers Championship picks for the week and hopefully notching some big wins.
Golf betting record in 2024 through US Open: 19-138-0, -40.43 Units (1-60 on outrights and longshots | +0.1 units at US Open) | One and Done Total for 2024: $11,526,527 (Bryson DeChambeau at US Open, $4.3 million)
Travelers Championship picks for Winner, Top 10, One and Done
Top 10 pick for the Travelers Championship: Brian Harman (+250)
Looking at Brian Harman this week is absolutely a bit more about course history than form but it doesn't hurt that his form has started to turn around some of late. But at TPC River Highlands, Harman has been a true stud. Going back to 2018, he has five Top 10s in six starts at this tournament, including finishing T2 here last year. But to make that even better, he's now gained on approach in four of his last five tournaments this season and is 15th in the field overall on approach over the last 20 rounds. It's starting to vibe and there are few better vibes for the lefty than this place.
Winner pick for the Travelers Championship (0.5 Units): Tom Kim (+5000)
My eye has been on Tom Kim for a bit because it feels like he's trending toward another win. And I'm ready to pull the trigger on it this week. His T26 last week at the US Open was largely because his short game and driving were middling. But the driver has been overall solid of late and, more importantly, he gained 4.8 strokes on approach at Pinehurst. Over the last 20 rounds, Kim is sixth in this field in SG: Off-the-Tee, 22nd in SG: Approach, first in SG on Par 4s measuring 400-450 yards and first in scoring from 125-150 yards out on approach. As long as the putter can cooperate, which he's gained in three of his last five tournaments, he can score with the best and absolutely win this week.
One and Done pick for the Travelers Championship: Tom Kim
Yes, you want to use a big hitter at the final signature event. But this should speak to how confident I am in Kim performing well this week.
Travelers Championship picks: More best bets for TPC River Highlands
Akshay Bhatia to finish Top 20 at the Travelers Championship (+200)
Full disclosure, Akshay Bhatia doesn't totally check out in the models for being a guy to fit what I'm looking for this week. But given a middling run since his win at the Valero Texas Open, it makes some sense. But he's started to show some trends of late that have my attention. He was T16 at the US Open while losing strokes on approach, which is arguably the best part of his game when he's clicking. He gained everywhere else. But he's Top 5 in this field in scoring on approaches from 125-150 yards. With his ball striking and a putter that gained more than 5.0 strokes last week, I'm trying to beat a trend with Akshay at Travelers.
Tom Kim and Corey Conners to finish Top 20 at the Travelers Championship (+500, FanDuel)
More investment in Tom Kim for all the reasons mentioned previously but we're pairing him here with one of the hottest ball strikers on the planet, Corey Conners. The Canadian is second in SG: Approach over the last 20 rounds in the field, second in Birdies or Better Gained % over that span, and fifth in scoring on approaches from 125-150 yards. The putter remains the question but it's been getting at least marginally better though still inconsistent. That's why we're going Top 20 here for this parlay though, to try and mitigate that. (Note: The odds are now +383 for this parlay but were +500 as of initial placement.)
Russell Henley to finish Top 10 at the Travelers Championship (+200)
When you think of a short golf course that allows for firing at pins and scoring, how does Russell Henley not make your Travelers Championship picks? He has four Top 20 finishes here in six starts, including a T11 and a T6. He's also finished T19 the past two years. He's ninth in the field in SG: Approach over the last 20 rounds, second in scoring from 125-150 yards out on approach, and one of the most accurate drivers on the PGA Tour. There's no reason not to think that a strong finish at the US Open but one with little pressure won't carry over to a place he's historically played well.
Longshot pick to win the Travelers Championship (0.1 Units): Ben Griffin (+22000, FanDuel)
If we're taking big swings, we're going to take a big one. I can't imagine many people are in on Ben Griffin this week but there's some stuff to like. Griffin is 16th in the field in SG: Approach over the last 20 rounds, fourth in scoring on Par 4s measuring 400-450 yards, has been a positive short course player this year, and has been racking up birdies of late, ranking seventh in this field in Birdie or Better Gained % over the last 20 rounds. That's enough for me to take a flier on Griffin to make some noice at TPC River Highlands.