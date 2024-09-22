Travis Hunter's sideline eruption sparks Colorado comeback over Baylor
By Austen Bundy
Colorado struggled to get going against Baylor in the first half of Saturday's Big 12 opener. The Buffaloes trailed 24-17 at halftime, failing to corral the Bears offensive explosion in the second quarter.
Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter was held to just 45 yards on 3 catches in the first half and when he was pulled from the field on a crucial third down play in the third quarter, he showed his frustration.
Travis Hunter's passion breeds production
That frustration was apparent team-wide but once the second half started, it was all Colorado — specifically, it was the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter show.
Sanders hit Hunter in stride — in triple coverage — for a 46-yard catch that set up Colorado in prime field position to get out of its offensive slump late in the third quarter.
The Sanders-Hunter connection was deadly thereafter, with the Colorado passer tallying 347 total yards in regulation Saturday — 126 of them belonging to Hunter's catches and runs.
On the same drive, Hunter made a spectacular diving catch for a 31-yard gain which put the team on Baylor's doorstep, eventually punching in the game-tying score.
With two minutes to play, Colorado had an opportunity to drive down the field and send the game to overtime with a touchdown.
It wasn't Hunter but LaJohntay Wester with the game-tying Hail Mary catch that sent the game to overtime.
It was a rabbit out of a hat moment for Sanders, who looked like he was about to get sacked as he let the ball fly.
Say what you will about Colorado's antics, the passion is pure and the ball is insane at times. Guys like Hunter can show that passion on the sideline and it'll get written about. But sometimes it'll turn into just the kind of fire a team needs in its belly to spark the right comeback.