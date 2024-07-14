Travis Hunter trashes Colorado's offensive line on EA College Football 25 live stream
By John Buhler
For those of us who actually watch college football, for a living or what have you, we could have told you a million reasons why the Colorado Buffaloes would be the most overhyped team in the country, especially in a dang videa game. Yes, Colorado will be one of the more fun teams to play with in EA College Football 25 on account of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, but that offensive line is bad!
While appearing on a live stream, Hunter struggled to get his receivers open behind a collapsing wet paper bag of an offensive line Colorado gave him. The Buffaloes should be better in the trenches, but it was a major point of weakness throughout Deion Sanders' first season as their head coach. The team honestly overachieved to go 4-8, but a 1-8 mark in Pac-12 play left a bad taste in our mouths.
To add insult to injury, Hunter admitted to how realistic the video game was by how bad the Colorado offensive line was. To be fair, I thought EA Sports would artificially inflate the Buffaloes' lackluster offensive line so you could put up points with Sanders, Hunter and company for Coach Prime on the reg. Instead, you will have to scramble around back there like a Fran Tarkenton or a Russell Wilson.
Totally unprompted, Hunter inadvertently trashed his team's offensive line with this quick barb.
"The o-line is realistic. Yes, very realistic!"
Look for Colorado to do enough this year to push for bowl eligibility and then some in the new Big 12.
Truth be told, how well or how poorly the Buffaloes offensive line performs this season will not effect Hunter's incredible draft stock. He should be a top-10 pick, along with his quarterback Sanders, who I firmly have as QB3 on my way-too-early big board of sorts. Besides injuries, the only thing that could hurt Hunter's draft stock would be that he is a two-way player. Is he a receiver or is he a cornerback?
Being able to watch Hunter play both ways is one of my favorite parts about Colorado football. However, he is only human, and no 20-something should be able to sustain a 12-to-16-game season playing over 90 snaps a game. We are talking about going all out for 90-something plays. Hunter may be in fantastic shape, but that is a lot to ask out of one guy. Who about go recruit another superstar?
I am sure Hunter didn't mean any harm in his comments about the Buffaloes offensive line, but the truth hurts sometimes. Outside of overall depth, the offensive line is this team's bottleneck. An improvement to the offensive line improves the entire team. It is Colorado's greatest of many roster constraints. Fortunately, players like Sanders and Hunter will be a year older and maybe a year wiser?
For now, let's sit back and enjoy the fact that we have a college football video game back in our lives.