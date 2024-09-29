Travis Hunter is a walking Heisman Highlight
By Austen Bundy
It's getting harder and harder to deny Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter is among the best players in college football right now — if not at the very top of that list.
So good, he's got a serious case to be the clear front runner for this year's Heisman Trophy.
And Hunter knows it too. During Colorado's convincing 48-21 win over undefeated Central Florida, Hunter made a diving interception midway through the third quarter and — a la 1991 Heisman winner Desmond Howard — struck the famous trophy pose in the endzone.
Hunter recorded 89 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions plus the interception during Saturday's emphatic Big 12 win.
'Hunter Heisman?' It's only a matter of time
Colorado as a team may be off to a mixed start but Hunter has been a consistent performer week in and week out.
He's tallied 472 receiving yards, five touchdowns and the one pick so far this season. It's not overly impressive right now but he's on pace for a fantastical total number if he stays healthy.
It almost feels like he's one pick-six from earning signed, sealed and delivered votes as early as that week.
For comparison, Howard only had 950 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns when he won the Heisman in 1991 and Charles Woodson only had 231 receiving yards, two touchdowns and seven picks in his award-winning year.
Both of those iconic two-way player benchmarks are entirely achievable for Hunter, who recorded 721 yards, five scores and three picks in an injury-shortened season in 2023.
The key will be his health and the consistency of his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, in delivering him the ball. Given Colorado's membership in the Big 12, there will be no shortage of defensive opportunities for Hunter to shine also.
If he were a stock, you should've started buying last year but now is better than later when it comes to Hunter and the levels of achievement he's capable of reaching.