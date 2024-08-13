Travis Jankowski says exactly what Rangers fans want to hear on Jacob deGrom
By James Nolan
It’s been a long time since Jacob deGrom has pitched in MLB. The two-time Cy Young winner is throwing live bullpens, and he could return to the Texas Rangers very soon. Many reports suggested deGrom looked dominant in his bullpen session in Boston on Monday.
When throwing his pen, he faced fellow Texas Rangers teammate Travis Jankowski. The speedy outfielder had nothing but praise for the hard-throwing right-hander.
Jacob deGrom could remind those who he is
A lot of people have forgotten about deGrom, and rightfully so. He’s pitched in 32 games over the past three seasons due to constant injuries. When he’s been healthy, he’s been outright dominant. He led the league in strikeouts in 2019 and 2020 and captured back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019.
It’s hard to find a pitcher that prevents runs better than the 36-year-old when he’s at his best. In 2018, he posted a staggering 1.70 ERA across 32 starts. In 2021, he struck out 146 batters while posting a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts. From 2018-2021, he posted a 1.94 ERA.
The four-time All-Star was undoubtedly the best pitcher on the planet for a few years. After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers are having a rough time going for an encore. They sit 11 games back of a playoff spot and likely won’t find themselves in the mix.
With that said, deGrom will try to prove that he is still one of the best pitchers walking the Earth. The 36-year-old signed a five-year deal worth $185 million back in 2022 with the Rangers. Since signing the massive deal, he’s pitched in just six games.
deGrom is hoping for a late August return. A lot of eyes will be on the four-time All-Star when he makes his season debut. When in the prime of his career, he was a must-watch every time he took the mound. Rangers fans are hoping they see that version of deGrom when he takes the mound for the first time in 2024.
Texas fans will be very happy if deGrom shows signs of his former self. Injuries took a toll on the entire Rangers roster this season. Next season will allow them to hit the reset button and hopefully reach for another World Series run. Hopefully, they will have one of the best pitchers in baseball at the top of their rotation in deGrom.