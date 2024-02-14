Travis Kelce admits Andy Reid dust-up was going too far
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted he got carried away during his sideline argument with head coach Andy Reid.
On Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds to play to give Andy Reid’s team a three-point overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs became the first team since the 2003 and ’04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.
Three days later, there’s still plenty of discussion regarding the hardest hit in the game.
No, this has nothing to do with what happened on the field. It was an emotional Travis Kelce getting up close and personal with Reid. The 11-year pro has been under fire from many for those antics, and the incident was discussed (via NFL.com’s Eric Edholm) between Travis and his older brother Jason (who felt that Travis “crossed the line”) on their New Heights podcast.
“I did. I did. I can’t get that fired up where I’m bumping coach (Reid) and it’s getting him off-balance and stuff,” said Travis. "When he stumbled, I was just like, ‘Oh s*** in my head.'”
Travis Kelce admits he got carried away during sideline incident with head coach Andy Reid
The older Kelce wasn’t finished. “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top,” explained Jason. “I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”
Well?
“I’m a passionate guy,” said the nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, “I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. How much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”
Travis was a third-round pick in 2013 by the Chiefs. That also happens to be the first season for Reid as the franchise’s head coach. Travis said that he will keep playing with the Chiefs as long as his first and only head coach is with them.
“I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him, man.”
As for Reid, he had this to say on Sunday night about his star tight end and what happened on the sidelines. Reid said he understands where Travis was coming from, and stressed that he was just caught off-balance by the star tight end.
“He’s emotional every game. I get it. Listen, I have five kids, so I get how that goes. The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing—that’s not what it is, and I understand that," said Reid.
“So, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”
No player in NFL history has more postseason receptions (165) than Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, he’s certainly caught his share of heat regarding this little collision, and admitted that he could have reacted differently.