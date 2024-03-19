Travis Kelce already has one plan for life after football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn't retiring yet. Amid rampant rumors leading up to his and the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl victories about his NFL future alongside his relationship with mega-celebrity and music icon Taylor Swift, Kelce put the speculation that he could follow his brother, Jason, into retirement and perhaps the life of full-time podcasting.
Having said that, retirement isn't in the too-distant future for Kelce. He's alluded to as much on numerous episodes of the New Heights podcast with his brother and in other interviews as well. And at 34 years old, he's about at the age when NFL players do begin the serious deliberations about whether to hang them up or not.
The big question is what Travis Kelce would be doing in a post-NFL world. Surely that would include podcasting, but a recent report also suggests that the could be in line for another line of work once he leaves the helmet in his locker for good: As we all expected, get ready for Travis Kelce, game show host.
Travis Kelce 'in discussions' to be host of new 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?' on Amazon
According to a report from Variety, Kelce is "in discussions" to be the next host of the long-running game show "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader" as the program prepares for its latest reboot on Amazon Prime Video.
Kelce's personality and fun-loving nature would certainly lend themselves to success as a game show host, particularly one such as "Fifth Grader" that involves children and, according to the Variety report, other celebrities who would be competing on the new edition of the show.
We've seen the likes of Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning, two Pro Football Hall of Famers, successfully transition from their NFL careers into the media world, both of whom also briefly hosted game shows. Strahan was the host for "The $100,000 Pyramid" while Manning played host for a reboot of "College Bowl".
The deal for Kelce with the Amazon Prime Video game show is not yet set, but his growing star as a result of his relationship with Swift along with his own popularity from his success with the Chiefs would make him an intriguing candidate. And any New Heights listener would surely tell you that he's more than cut out for the gig as well.