Travis Kelce blasting the Chiefs after tantrum is most concerning comment yet
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce put his team on blast after their poor performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was just the latest veteran leader to call out the team following a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. The Chiefs have lost three of their past four games.
“We handed that team a win on Christmas,” Travis Kelce said. “We literally played Santa and gave them a present. … All I got for you is that was embarrassing, everybody in the building knows how embarrassing it was. And we got a short week so we’re gonna forget about this sh** real quick.”
Kelce's production has taken a hit of late as well, as opposing defenses have clamped down on the Kansas City passing attack. Without a clear No. 1 target on the outside, it's much easier to take away Kelce in the middle of the field.
“Just can’t catch a rhythm,” Kelce said. “It’s not just the Raiders. It’s been a lot of teams that we’ve played. Trying to catch a rhythm and catch stride, knowing that we got guys that we can win with. And it’s a frustrating f***ing experience right now.”
Chiefs need to turn their season around quickly
Kansas City still controls their own destiny in regards to a postseason appearance. One win and they'll secure the AFC West, thus earning a home playoff game. However, Mahomes and the KC offense looks as beatable as ever with just two weeks left in the regular season. Games against the Bengals and Chargers remain to right the ship, but they are out of the running for the top seed in the AFC already. Any losses from here on out would greatly impact their seeding.
Perhaps most concerning for the Chiefs is the lack of camaraderie. Kelce and head coach Andy Reid got into a sideline yelling match after he was taken out on a fake punt. He then threw his helmet full force to the ground.
Reid tried to downplay the moment, but ultimately Kelce's admission and openness about the Chiefs frustration does more harm than good here.