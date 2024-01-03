Travis Kelce blasts media, Steelers fans for wanting to fire Mike Tomlin
Despite the media and Steelers fans alike wanting head coach Mike Tomlin to be fired, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn't disagree more.
By Lior Lampert
Despite never posting a losing record in his 17 seasons as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, media and fans alike have been expressing their desire for the franchise to move on from Mike Tomlin. Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t agree less and made his thoughts clear as day when discussing the matter during his podcast.
After the Steelers Week 17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the team improved their record to 9-7, securing Tomlin’s 17th consecutive winning season as a head coach. Tomlin’s 172 wins and .631 winning percentage rank third and sixth respectively amongst active NFL head coaches.
Tomlin has guided the Steelers to seven AFC North titles, two AFC Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl victory in 2008. Tomlin has a proven track record, has cemented himself as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, and is just 51 years old, yet the media and fans have made it known they want him gone throughout the season.
Travis Kelce blasts anyone against Mike Tomlin
Kelce and his brother Jason [Kelce] of the Philadelphia Eagles mentioned Tomlin on their podcast, New Heights when they spoke about the Steelers' win over the Seahawks this past Sunday. “They were talking about firing him seven weeks ago,” they said. “The media is so dumb… They’re just a bunch of jackasses,” [Travis] Kelce added.
Moreover, [Travis] Kelce referred to Tomlin as “one of the best coaches the NFL has ever seen.” Being that these two have seen plenty of one another throughout the years, [Travis] Kelce holds Tomlin in high regard and has the utmost respect for what he has accomplished as an NFL head coach.
Tomlin’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, which has opened up questions about his future with the franchise. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently reported that the Steelers “have no desire to make a change.”