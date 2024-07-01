Travis Kelce could only handle 72 hours of disappointing Chiefs fans over future
If ever there was a player who seemed destined to only play for one team in his career, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would be it. So he sent Chiefs fans into a slight panic when he revealed he'd actually be very interested in playing for a hypothetical London franchise.
Fear not Kansas City, he let that thought stew for about 72 hours before walking it back on Twitter.
"Let's be honest, I'd never leave the Chiefs... but playing in London sounds fun," Kelce replied to a clip from the New Heights podcast.
Travis Kelce may want to play in London but he won't leave the Chiefs to do it
Kelce made his comments about playing in London thanks to a question asking if he'd play for a team in London.
"F**k yes," Kelce said. "I'm waiting for that team to play for another team other than the Chiefs. That's the only situation is if I get to play abroad."
Kelce said he thinks the NFL will have a team overseas within the next 10 years, whether it's in London or elsewhere. Since he's 34, it's likely he won't ever have to realistically ponder that possibility.
Then again, if the NFL moves quickly enough, it could happen. Marcedes Lewis is still playing tight end in the NFL at age 40. Kelce could have another six years in him.
As it stands, Kelce is under contract with the Chiefs through the 2025 season. He'll be 36 when he hits free agency, unless he picks up an extension in the meantime.
While rumors of a potential retirement circulated this offseason, he plans to keep playing for the foreseeable future. He has stated a desire to keep playing so long as it's under Andy Reid, who is contracted with Kansas City through 2029.